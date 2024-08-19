PM Modi wishes Indian contingent good luck at Paris Paralympics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (August 19, 2024) extended warm wishes to the Indian contingent for the upcoming Paris Paralympics and said the entire country will support the athletes as they strive to achieve excellence in the sporting extravaganza.

The Paralympics are scheduled to begin on August 28 and end on September 8, with a record 84 athletes representing India in the French capital.

During his virtual interaction, Mr Modi interacted with new participants as well as past winners of the Paralympics.

“Your journey is as important to the country as it is to you and your career. The pride of our country will be tied to what you all accomplish there. An entire country is behind you.

“140 million Indians send you their blessings. Vijay Bhava (May you be victorious). Like you did in the Asian Paralympics and the Tokyo Paralympics, I wish you all to create new records in Paris,” Mr Modi said in his address to the Paralympians.

He added: “You are all going to Paris as flag bearers of India. This journey will be an extremely important journey of your life, of your career.” The first athlete Mr Modi interacted with was para-archer Sheetal Devi, who is the youngest member of the Indian contingent at 17 and is competing in her first Games.

“Don't let yourself be put under pressure. Don't think about victory or defeat. Just give your best. The whole country will be behind you,” Mr Modi said during an interview with Sheetal.

“I have no stress. My preparation has been very good, sir. I want to make sure that the tricolour flag flies in Paris,” Sheetal said.

Rajasthani rifle shooter Avani Lekhara was the next athlete to interact with the prime minister, who recalled her exploits at the last Games in Tokyo three years ago.

“Sir, last time was my first Paralympic Games. I participated in four events and gained experience through that. I matured a lot during this cycle in terms of my sport, my technique. The goal this time will also be to give the best of myself in the events I participate in.

“The support I have received from the country, from you since the Tokyo Games, has motivated me to do better. But there is also a responsibility that comes with it, to go out there and give my best,” Avani said.

How have things changed since Tokyo and how have you managed to stay motivated for more glory, the prime minister asked the shooter.

“Sir, when I participated in the previous edition, there was a kind of barrier, I didn’t know if I would make it or not. But then, when I won two medals, that barrier was broken.

High jumper Mariyappan Thangavelu has said he will look to convert the silver medal he won in Tokyo into a gold medal in Paris.

“This time I am 100% sure of winning gold, I am training in Germany.” World record holder javelin thrower Sumit Antil from Sonipat in Haryana said he takes inspiration from two-time Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra.

“Sumit, the soil of Sonipat itself is very special and world record-holding athletes have come from it. You are an inspiration to the entire country,” the Prime Minister told Antil.

Modi asked taekwondo athlete Aruna Tanwar what role her father played in her journey.

“Sir, without the support of my family, we can’t even participate in a normal tournament, and I’m going to participate in my second Paralympic Games. Dad supported me from the beginning, and my mother also supported me.

“There is pressure in society and people look at us differently, like I can't do anything. But my mother and father always said that I can do a lot of things,” Aruna said.

The Prime Minister then wanted to know how young athletes manage to combine sport and studies.

Rudransh Khandelwal, the 16-year-old shooter from Bharatpur, Rajasthan, has chosen to respond.

“Sir, I appeared for my secondary school exams this year only and passed with good marks, 83%. At that time, there was a World Cup in New Delhi and I was managing both things at the same time.

“I think both education and sports play an important role in life. Sports develop your character and make you better on a daily basis,” Rudransh said.

Convinced of the answer, the Prime Minister asked how the organisation of the first Khelo India Para Games in December last year had helped the athletes.

Bhavina Patel, a table tennis player from Mehsana in Gujarat, said it has been extremely beneficial for them.

“The Khelo India initiative has played a very important role in the development of the sport in the last few years. Through it, a lot of talent has emerged from the grassroots. It is a very good platform for para-athletes and has given them a new direction.

“In the Paris Paralympics, 16 players from Khelo India qualified,” Bhavina said.

Mr Modi asked the athletes how they recover from injuries sustained during tournaments.

Tarun Dhillon from Hisar, who plays badminton, cited his own example.

“Sir, in 2022, during the Canadian International Tournament, I suffered a ligament injury during a match, which is a serious injury for a badminton player.

“Sir, I am very fortunate to be a TOPS athlete. That is why the officials and the sports team of SAI have helped me a lot. I flew business class to India on special request and was operated by the best doctor Dr Dinshaw (Pardiwala) in Mumbai.

During the interaction, Mr Modi said that a special recovery centre has been built for all Indian athletes at the Games Village in Paris.

“I hope that this recovery centre will also prove to be of great benefit to all of you,” the Prime Minister said.