Biden's Speech to the Democratic National Committee Monday; Trump in Key StatesExBulletin





Hello. You’re reading the Up First newsletter. Subscribe here to get it delivered to your inbox, and listen to the Up First podcast for all the news you need to start your day.

Today's top stories

The Democratic National Convention begins today in Chicago, a month after the Republican convention. Democratic organizers had to completely overhaul the convention schedule after President Biden dropped out of the race. Now, Biden will be a supporting actor at the Democratic Party’s coronation of Vice President Harris and will deliver the keynote address tonight.

People stand in front of a sign depicting Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris and Democratic vice presidential candidate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz at the United Center before the start of the Democratic National Convention on Friday in Chicago. Joe Raedle/Getty Images .

Joe Raedle/Getty Images Biden should get a hero's welcome at the convention for stepping aside and endorsing Harris, NPR's Tamara Keith tells Up First. His speech will be much like the one he would give if he were still the nominee, drawing contrasts with Trump, arguing that democracy is at stake in this election and talking about the accomplishments of the Biden-Harris administration. But with one big exception: He'll urge voters to support Harris. Here's everything you need to know about the DNC, including how to watch and who will speak.

Former President Trump will seek to garner media and public attention for his campaign this week, as the DNC draws tens of millions of viewers. Trump has held a busy week of events in key states to try to counter Vice President Harris' recent surge in poll numbers. He and his running mate, Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance, will travel to Pennsylvania, Michigan, North Carolina and Arizona.

Their goal is to portray Harris as weak on the economy, crime and immigration, NPR's Danielle Kurtzleben explains. This weekend, Trump held a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, where, as at his other rallies, the crowd was quite large and enthusiastic. He said a lot of outrageous things and launched personal attacks, even claiming at one point that he was better looking than Harris. Trump has attacked Harris for her apparent lack of economic plans, but at his rally he spent time defending the tariffs he wants to impose on foreign goods. Kurtzleben says those tariffs could actually raise prices for consumers and aren't paid for by foreign governments.

How does the American immigration system shape a person’s identity and politics? NPR asked five young people who have been there themselves and whose families have experienced it how they envision the 2024 election. Trump has made immigration a cornerstone of his agenda and has promised mass deportations, though it’s unclear how those promises will be implemented. Biden has taken responsibility for the surge in border crossings during his presidency, though they’ve declined this year, and Harris could inherit some of that political baggage. The ongoing debate over the border is leaving millions on shaky ground because of their legal status. Here’s what the five young people NPR spoke to had to say about the role of immigration in the election.

Life advice

Sharing household chores with your partner after a baby arrives in the home takes commitment, communication and thoughtfulness. Photo illustration by Becky Harlan/NPR .

. Photo illustration by Becky Harlan/NPR

Before having kids, many couples have a general idea of ​​how household chores should be divided. But how does that division change when a baby comes into the relationship? Both parents often feel like they’re taking on too much, couples coach Aaron Steinberg tells Life Kit. This can lead to resentment on top of the stress of caring for a newborn. Here are some tips for creating an equitable workload during the postpartum period:

Sit down together and make a list of household chores, including expected childcare tasks. Talk to your partner about what tasks you are willing and able to take on after the baby arrives. To create a sense of fairness: play to your strengths, consider the weight of each task, and don’t divide tasks equally, as the load can be inherently unbalanced. Also, resist the urge to assign all baby-related tasks to the birthing parent. Schedule a regular time on your calendar to talk about how things are going and make any necessary adjustments. Click here to read more tips and share this story with new parents who need it.

People gather to admire a work by street artist Banksy depicting two pelicans catching fish, painted on the roof of a fish and chip shop in Walthamstow, northeast London, on August 9. Benjamin Cremel/AFP via Getty Images

Benjamin Cremel/AFP via Getty Images

Street artist Banksy attracted attention this summer with a series of artworks that appeared every day in London for more than a week this month. The stencils and installations depicting animals left fans and art critics baffled as to their meaning. The works appeared shortly after the worst far-right riots in more than a decade rocked cities and towns across the United Kingdom.

3 things to know before you go

Georgia Democratic Rep. John Lewis says “the time has come” to begin impeachment proceedings against President Trump. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images .

toggle captionChip Somodevilla/Getty Images

A statue of civil rights icon John Lewis will replace a former Confederate monument that stood in a Decatur, Georgia, plaza for more than a century. The former congressman led sit-ins to protest segregation in the Jim Crow-era South and was beaten alongside other protesters during a march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, in 1965. He died in 2020. Researchers say they have unearthed Iowa’s first well-preserved mastodon, a roughly 13,600-year-old specimen made mostly of skull bones. They hope to find evidence of human interaction with the creature, such as projectile points and knives that were used to kill the animal and conduct the initial cull. For the first time since 2011, Burning Man organizers are offering admission without requiring preregistration after an unusual drop in demand. The event typically draws a sellout crowd of at least 70,000 people. Some blame the weather, the economy and the culture-changing festivals.

This newsletter was edited by Obed Manuel.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2024/08/19/g-s1-17579/up-first-newsletter-dnc-biden-keynote-speaker-trump-rallies-swing-states The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos