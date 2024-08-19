Pakistan High Court temporarily restrains trial court from passing verdict against Imran Khan | World News





The case is based on an investigation conducted by NAB into the Al-Qadir University Trust in March 2023. | Photo: Reuters

2 minutes reading Last updated: Aug 19, 2024 | 11:34 PM IST

A Pakistani high court on Monday temporarily barred a lower court from delivering its verdict in an alleged corruption case against jailed former prime minister Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi.

An anti-corruption court has heard the Al-Qadir Trust case against the former first couple, which is based on accusations that Khan caused a loss of more than Rs50 billion to the national treasury.

A two-judge bench of the Islamabad High Court (IHC), comprising Justices Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb and Babar Sattar, heard Khan's petition seeking submission of records of the National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) previous decision to close the case.

Lawyer Salman Safdar, representing Khan, pointed out that the case initially involved eight accused, six of whom were currently absconding.

“A total of 35 witnesses have testified so far, with cross-examination of the last witness underway,” Mr Safdar informed the court.

After the arguments, the court prevented the trial court from announcing its verdict while allowing it to continue its trial as scheduled.

The case is based on a probe conducted by NAB into the Al-Qadir University Trust in March 2023, which was upgraded to an investigation on April 28. It accused Khan and his wife of acquiring large sums of money and vast tracts of land for real estate tycoon Malik Riaz of Bahria Town in exchange for Rs 50 billion.

The amount was paid under a settlement with the UK's National Crime Agency (NCA) and was later adjusted against a fine imposed on Riaz by the Supreme Court and then transferred to the Pakistani government's account.

(Only the headline and image of this report may have been reworked by Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First published: Aug 19, 2024 | 11:34 PM IST

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.business-standard.com/world-news/pak-hc-temporarily-bars-trial-court-from-issuing-verdict-against-imran-khan-124081901107_1.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos