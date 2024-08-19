Donald Trump gets good signals from new poll as Kamala Harris surges





Former President Donald Trump got some good news in a poll released Sunday, as aggregate national polls and polls in key battleground states have largely favored Vice President Kamala Harris in recent days.

A CBS News/YouGov poll of 3,258 registered voters conducted Aug. 14-16, with a margin of error of plus or minus 2.1 percentage points, shows a very tight presidential race between Trump, the Republican presidential nominee, and Harris, with Trump leading among people who say the economy, inflation and the U.S.-Mexico border are major factors in their voting decision.

The announcement comes nearly a month after Harris joined the presidential race following President Joe Biden's withdrawal from the campaign and her endorsement on July 21. She is expected to formally accept the party's nomination on Thursday, the final night of the Democratic National Convention (DNC).

Newsweek reached out to the Trump campaign via email Sunday for comment.

Battlefield States

The CBS News/YouGov poll puts Trump and Harris in a dead heat in key battleground states — Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin — with both candidates holding 50 percent of the vote.

Swing states play a key role in the presidential race, and polls in these states are often considered more telling than national averages because the popular vote does not guarantee the White House. To become president, a candidate must win 270 Electoral College votes, and swing states can swing the election in favor of either candidate.

CBS News' statistical model updates from the poll, which has a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points, show the candidates completely tied at 50 percent in Pennsylvania and 49 percent in Wisconsin.

It shows Trump leading by a margin of 1 percentage point in Arizona, 50 percent to Harris's 49 percent, and by 2 percentage points in Georgia and North Carolina, 50 percent to 48 percent.

On the other hand, the model shows Harris leading in Nebraska, with 50% to Trump's 47%, in Nevada, with 50% to Trump's 48%, and in Michigan, with 49% to 48%.

A recent New York Times/Siena College poll of likely voters in key states shows Harris ahead of Trump in North Carolina and Arizona, while Trump leads Harris in Nevada and Georgia. In a poll of 655 likely voters in North Carolina conducted between August 9 and 14, Harris leads Trump 49 to 47 percent. The margin of error is plus or minus 4.2 percentage points in this state poll.

In Arizona, among 677 likely voters from August 8 to 15, Harris received 50% of the vote to Trump's 45%. The margin of error is plus or minus 4.1 percentage points in the Arizona state poll.

In Nevada, Trump led by one percentage point among 661 likely voters from Aug. 9 to 14, outpacing Harris 48 percent to 47 percent. The state poll had a margin of error of plus or minus 4.2 percentage points.

Trump had the biggest lead in Georgia, with a poll of 661 likely voters finding that 50% would vote for Trump and 46% for Harris. The poll, conducted between August 9 and 14, has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.1 percentage points.

The Trump campaign issued a press release in response to the Times/Siena College poll, which said it was “yet another perfect example of how the results of the 2020 vote between President Trump and Joe Biden are being used to create a false lead for Kamala Harris.”

Former President Donald Trump holds a news conference on August 15 in Bedminster, New Jersey. Trump received some good news in a poll released Sunday, as aggregate national surveys and swing state surveys have heavily favored Vice President Kamala Harris in recent days. More Adam Gray/Getty Images Economy and inflation

The CBS News poll shows that 83% of voters consider the economy a “major factor” in their decision for the upcoming election, with inflation being the second most popular factor at 76%. Voters can identify several issues as major factors in their voting decision.

When asked whether voters thought “the price you pay for food and groceries” would change under Harris or Trump, 48% said it would increase under Harris, while 37% said it would increase under Trump. The poll was largely conducted before Harris outlined her economic plan to ban price gouging on groceries in a campaign speech Friday.

More than half of voters believe Harris' decision as vice president has impacted the economy in some way, with 24% saying “a lot” and 33% saying “a little.”

Among those who voted for Trump, 56% chose the economy as the major factor, and 61% cited inflation.

Immigration and the Southern Border

Voters overwhelmingly believe Trump is more likely to reduce border crossings than Harris if re-elected president. When asked whether their policies would increase border crossings, 48% of voters said they expected an increase if Harris won, while 8% said the same for Trump. Conversely, 72% believe Trump would reduce border crossings if elected, while 21% believe Harris would.

Nearly a third of voters believe Harris has had a “lot” to do with the current situation at the border, while 28% believe she has had some impact.

Among those surveyed who plan to vote for Trump, 76% consider the U.S.-Mexico border a major factor in their decision. In contrast, only 24% of those who said they would vote for Harris consider it a major factor.

Poll averages

Nationally, the CBS News poll showed Harris leading Trump among likely voters, 51 to 48 percent.

Several other national polls have put Harris ahead, while a survey released Thursday by conservative pollster Rasmussen Reports shows Trump leading Harris by 4 percentage points among likely voters, 49 percent to 45 percent.

The Rasmussen Reports survey of 1,885 likely voters was conducted on Aug. 8 and Aug. 11-14. Its margin of error is plus or minus 2 percentage points.

Several national polls also put Harris ahead on Sunday, including FiveThirtyEight, RealClearPolitics, The New York Times and The Hill, by margins ranging from 1 to 2.6 percentage points.

Key state aggregators have also closed in on Harris, with Times aggregate polls showing Harris trailing only in Georgia and tied in Arizona, ahead of Trump.

Nate Silver's Silver Report Card has Harris leading in Arizona, but behind Trump in Nevada and Georgia.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/donald-trump-good-signs-new-poll-amid-kamala-harris-surge-1940880 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos