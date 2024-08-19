Imran Khan's ambitious bid to become Oxford chancellor from behind bars





Sayed Zulfiqar Bukhari, a former adviser to Pakistan's prime minister, has announced that Imran Khan, the country's former prime minister, has formally applied for the position of chancellor of Oxford University from his prison cell. On Sunday, August 18, Bukhari shared a post on social media stating that Khan's nomination form for the 2024 chancellor election at the University of Oxford had been submitted. Imran Khan is set to face Tony Blair and Boris Johnson, both former UK prime ministers. Last year, Imran Khan was disqualified by Pakistan's parliament for corruption, sedition and inciting violent protests against the Pakistani military, and he is currently imprisoned. Khan, who led Pakistan as prime minister from 2018 to 2022, has denied all such allegations. Imran Khan graduated from Oxford University in 1975 with a degree in philosophy, politics and economics. It is worth noting that the elections for the position of Chancellor of the University of Oxford will begin online on 28 October this year. Imran Khan's decision to run for the post of Chancellor of Oxford University, even though he faces serious legal challenges, reflects his continued ambition and desire to maintain a leading role on the international stage. His Oxford background adds a personal dimension to his candidacy, potentially allowing him to garner support from those who admire his academic background and leadership experience. The upcoming election for the position of Chancellor of the University of Oxford promises to be highly competitive, with high-profile figures such as Tony Blair and Boris Johnson also in the running. Whatever the outcome, Imran Khan's participation in this election is likely to attract considerable attention, highlighting the intersection of politics, academia and international influence in this prestigious role.

