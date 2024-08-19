Ask Imran Khan about General Bajwa's court martial





Former President Arif Alvi has distanced himself from the controversies surrounding former army chief Qamar Bajwa, advising that questions regarding the possible court martial of former army chief General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa should be directed to former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Speaking to reporters at the Islamabad High Court, Alvi referred to a series of allegations that had been levelled against another senior military official, General Faiz, during his tenure.

Alvi, who served as president, said: “A lot has happened under my leadership; whatever happens next will hopefully be for the best.” He declined to speculate on Bajwa's legal troubles, suggesting that Imran Khan would be better placed to comment on such matters.

The former president also responded to the possibility of being charged under Article 6 of the Constitution, saying that if the authorities wish to proceed, they are free to try, and that he will also have the opportunity to defend himself.

Alvi was asked about the dissolution of the National Assembly and the growing calls to invoke Article 6 against him.

He pointed out that if they want to implement Article 6, they should go ahead and fulfill their wish. Alvi added: “They have already initiated 1,500 procedures; they can add another one. They can try, and I will also get an opportunity.”

Alvi also responded to Justice Qazi Faez Isa's comments, which he cited by name regarding the impossibility of fixing an election date within 90 days. Alvi noted that he had often spoken about Qazi Faez Isa, adding that the latter should consider his statements as equally important.

Asked if he was ready to face prosecution under Article 6, Alvi firmly said: “I am alive and I will stay in Pakistan. What is Article 6? A matter of life and death? I am here.”

The statement comes days after PPP Sindh Chairman Nisar Khuhro called on the federal government to try Alvi, former Prime Minister Imran Khan and former Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Suri under Article 6 for their alleged unconstitutional actions to dissolve the National Assembly.

Khuhro said Imran Khan, in his capacity as prime minister, had provided unconstitutional advice that led to the illegal dissolution of the National Assembly by Alvi – an action later declared unconstitutional by the Supreme Court.

