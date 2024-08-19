Trump posts fake images of Taylor Swift and the Swifties, falsely suggesting he has the singers' support





CNN —

Taylor Swift has yet to endorse a presidential candidate this election cycle. But former President Donald Trump said she's fine with the superstars' nonexistent support.

Trump posted “I agree!” on his Truth Social account, accompanied by a carousel of images (Swift) at least some of which appear to have been generated by AI.

One of the AI-manipulated photos shows Swift as Uncle Sam with the text “Taylor wants you to vote for Donald Trump.” Other photos show Swift fans wearing Swifties for Trump t-shirts.

A representative for Swift did not immediately respond to CNN's request for comment.

One of the posts Trump shared is satire. A series of fake photos generated by Swifties’ AI for Trump reference the foiled terrorist attack planned at Swift’s Vienna concerts earlier this month with a caption that reads: Swifties turn on Trump after ISIS foils Taylor Swift concert. (The original X account that first posted the post wrote: LOL @realDonaldTrump shared my post, confirming that the post was, in fact, satire.)

Swift fans, known as Swifties, have been showing some political zeal this election cycle. Immediately after President Joe Biden stepped down and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris, a large group of Swift fans formed a community called Swifties for Kamala, which is not affiliated with the singer. The group, which mobilized Swift fans to help elect Harris and other Democratic candidates in the election, has more than 60,000 followers on X.

As of now, no official Swifties for Trump group has been formed, though the superstar has conservative and pro-Trump fans who have expressed support for the former president on their individual social media accounts.

Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung told CNN in a statement: “Swiftiesfor Trump is a massive movement that is growing every day!”

In 2020, Swift supported Biden and Harris in their bids for the White House.

Speaking about her support at the time, Swift told V magazine in October 2020: “The change we need most is to elect a president who recognizes that people of color deserve to feel safe and represented, that women deserve the right to choose what happens to their bodies, and that the LGBTQIA+ community deserves to be recognized and included.”

On the night of the 2020 vice presidential debate, Swift posted on social media: “I will be watching and supporting @KamalaHarris by screaming a lot at the TV.”

Although Swift has not endorsed Harris in her presidential campaign this year, she has fueled fan speculation. After a recent performance on the European leg of her Eras tour, Swift fans were certain the singer had left an Easter egg in support of Harris when a silhouette of a woman photographed on stage appeared to represent the vice president. But CNN debunked that theory, reporting that the silhouette in question was actually one of Swift's backup singers.

Swift, who was not involved in politics for the first decade of her career, has been an outspoken supporter of Democratic candidates and policies in recent years. She is an advocate for the LGBTQ community and frequently speaks out on women's rights and reproductive health.

In her 2020 documentary, Miss Americana, Swift expressed regret for not speaking out about political causes sooner. “I have to be on the right side of history,” she said in an emotional scene with her father. In another scene, Swift told her publicist that she didn’t care if she faced backlash for speaking out against Trump. “I don’t care. If I get bad press for saying, ‘Don’t put a racist homophobe in office,’ then I get bad press for that.”

Swift tweeted about her disdain for Trump in 2020, writing: “After stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism your entire presidency, do you have the nerve to feign moral supremacy before threatening violence? When the looting starts, the shootings start??? We will vote to impeach you in November.”

A spokesperson for Swifties for Kamala hit back at Trump for posting AI photos, telling CNN that their group was launched because their community shares values ​​with Harris and her running mate, Tim Walz.

“We believe Harris-Walz will fight for our rights and the rights of our loved ones, and help make this country safer for everyone,” Carly Long, communications director for Swifties for Kamala, told CNN on Monday, adding that the group has raised more than $10,000 for the Harris-Walz campaign. Our movement also started and grew because, as Taylor Swift said in 2020, Donald Trump is a racist homophobe, and as a community, we do not and cannot support a president like that. We don’t represent all Swifties, but we believe there’s a reason we don’t need AI to show our support for Harris.

Despite his message, Trump appears to acknowledge that Swift doesn't actually support him.

In his new book, Apprentice in Wonderland, Trump told author Ramin Setoodeh: “I think she's very beautiful! I think she's very beautiful. I think she's a liberal. She probably doesn't like Trump.”

After the book's release, left-leaning Swifties took to social media with a message to the former president: “Stay away from her.”

