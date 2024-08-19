Politics
Indian President Modi to visit Ukraine on August 23, weeks after rebuking Putin
By YP Rajesh
NEW DELHI (Reuters) – Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Ukraine on Friday to strengthen ties with kyiv, weeks after a trip to Moscow in which he rebuked Russian President Vladimir Putin over the war with his neighbor.
Announcing the August 23 trip, India's external affairs ministry said it would be a “historic and landmark” visit, the first by an Indian prime minister to Ukraine since diplomatic relations were established more than 30 years ago.
Indian analysts said the visit would be aimed at damage control from Modi's trip last month to Moscow, which coincided with a deadly strike on a children's hospital in kyiv, embarrassing Modi and drawing criticism from President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.
New Delhi, however, said it had substantial and independent ties with both Russia and Ukraine and the visit built on ongoing interactions between India and Ukraine.
“It's not a zero-sum game… these are independent and broad-based ties,” Tanmaya Lal, secretary (West) in India's external affairs ministry, told reporters.
“This is an important visit which is expected to catalyse our ties across a range of sectors,” Lal said, listing economic and trade ties, agriculture, infrastructure, health and education, pharmaceuticals, defence and culture.
Lal said the conflict in Ukraine would also be discussed and reiterated that New Delhi was ready to provide all possible support in pursuit of peace.
“A lasting peace can only be achieved through options that are acceptable to both sides. And that can only be a negotiated settlement,” he said.
Zelenskiy's office said he and Modi would discuss bilateral and multilateral cooperation and that a “number of documents” were expected to be signed.
MODI CRACKED DOWN PUTIN IN MOSCOW
During Modi's trip to Moscow on July 8-9, old friends India and Russia sought to boost bilateral trade and cooperation in areas ranging from nuclear energy to medicine.
But the visit coincided with the strike on the hospital in the Ukrainian capital, prompting Modi to use emotive language to deliver an implicit rebuke to Putin during their summit.
Modi told Putin that the deaths of innocent children were painful and terrifying, and that Moscow and kyiv should resolve their conflict through dialogue and diplomacy.
Modi's visit also coincided with the July 9-10 NATO summit in Washington, where allies sought to strengthen Ukraine and counter Russia.
The United States has said it has raised concerns with India about its ties with Russia, but has also said those relations give New Delhi the ability to press Putin to end the war.
Senior Indian diplomats have since held regular talks with their Ukrainian counterparts, and Modi met Zelenskiy on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Italy in June. They have also spoken several times by phone since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
Ukraine has appealed to New Delhi to help rebuild its economy, inviting Indian companies to invest at a business summit in India in January.
India has traditionally maintained close economic and defense ties with Moscow and has refrained from criticizing Russia over its invasion. It has increased its purchases of Russian oil to record levels, saying it must protect its own national interests first.
The possibility of Indian mediation to help end the war in Ukraine has been raised from time to time in diplomatic circles, but New Delhi has been cautious, saying only that it is ready to offer all its support to resolve the conflict peacefully.
(Reporting by YP Rajesh; additional reporting by Shivam Patel and Tanvi Mehta in New Delhi and Yuliia Dysa in Gdansk; editing by Giles Elgood and Timothy Heritage)
|
