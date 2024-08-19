What a Harris-Walz Administration Would Mean for Southeast and South Asia





Earlier this year, I described the potential impact of a Trump presidency on Southeast Asian countries. I argued that if former President Trump were to follow through on his plans to significantly toughen the United States’ approach to China, it could potentially cause significant trade disruptions in Southeast Asia. Moreover, it could also force many Southeast Asian states that are unwilling to choose between the United States and China and have become more receptive to Chinese soft power, according to a report by the Economic Commission for Southeast Asia. Valuable New Report from CSISto make such a choice. Trump and his running mate, Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance, have lost ground in the race since President Joe Biden gave way to Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz. However, the race remains extremely close, and South and Southeast Asian states must prepare for possible Republican and Democratic administrations. How would a Harris-Walz administration be different from a Trump-Vance administration? Learn more about: Elections 2024 Southeast Asia South Asia Chinese Strategic Initiative Democracy Despite claims to the contrary from some Republicans, Walz and Harris would certainly not be soft on China. Walz, who has taught in China and spent years there, knows China exceptionally well and has been widely praised by Chinese and Hong Kong activists for his strong support for human rights in China, a less brutal crackdown in Tibet and an end to repression in Hong Kong. As a member of Congress, Walz served on the Congressional-Executive Commission on China and co-sponsored The Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act in 2014, one of the most critical bills on China's human rights situation. Asia without borders CFR members and other experts assess the latest issues emerging in Asia today. 1 to 3 times a week. Information and analysis from CFR members on the latest developments in Asia. Monthly. A global news digest with CFR analysis delivered to your inbox every morning. Days of the week. A weekly digest of CFR's latest coverage of the week's biggest foreign policy stories, with background notes, opinions and explainers. Every Friday. By entering your email address and clicking “Subscribe,” you agree to receive CFR announcements about our products and services, as well as invitations to CFR events. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use. While continuing the Biden administration’s efforts to reshore, protect critical chips and manufacturing, and strengthen defense ties in the Indo-Pacific, a Harris-Walz administration is unlikely to take the kind of economic measures that a Trump administration would. For example, Trump’s preference for high tariffs would have substantial economic repercussions in South and Southeast Asia and around the world. A Harris-Walz administration would also be less likely to directly push countries in the region to choose between the United States and China. They seem aware that if Washington forced a choice at this point, it could end up losing. During her four years in office, Harris spent a lot of time in Southeast Asia and attended the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit. She is likely aware of the tension in nearly every Southeast Asian state. At the same time, any administration, whether Democratic or Republican, will likely continue to strengthen ties with key partners in the Indo-Pacific region, including the Philippines, which has sided with the United States, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and, to some extent, India, Vietnam, and Indonesia. Unlike a Trump administration, Harris and Walz may make more rhetorical commitments to rights and democracy across the Indo-Pacific region, complicating closer ties with Vietnam, an increasingly politically regressive Indonesia and Thailand, and perhaps even India, where Harris seems to have natural opportunities to open doors and build relationships based on her heritage. The Biden administration has tried to strike a balance, but it has often been caught off guard by the sharp democratic backsliding in South and Southeast Asia, from Bangladesh to Vietnam, and some human rights advocates on Capitol Hill have criticized its approach. Harris and Walz will also struggle to strike that balance. Learn more about: Elections 2024 Southeast Asia South Asia Chinese Strategic Initiative Democracy This article is a product of the Council on Foreign Relations Chinese Strategic Initiative an initiative that seeks to answer questions at the heart of U.S. strategy toward China through new analysis, detailed policy recommendations, and meetings with experts from around the world. To learn more about the China Strategy Initiative, visit cfr.org/china and follow the initiative at X @cfr_china.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cfr.org/blog/what-harris-walz-administration-would-mean-southeast-and-south-asia The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos