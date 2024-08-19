Imran Khan: Former Pakistani PM speaks to ITV News from isolation





Jailed former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan has urged Sir Keir Starmer to raise awareness of threats to democracy in Pakistan in a rare interview from solitary confinement.

Khan congratulated the new British prime minister on his election victory, but asked him to imagine senior Labour figures being abducted in the middle of the night during the British election campaign to understand the erosion of democracy in Pakistan.

For almost a year I have been locked in a two-metre by two-metre death cell, a space usually reserved for terrorists and death row inmates, he said through lawyers, who forwarded questions to him sent by ITV News.

Surveillance is constant, removing any semblance of privacy.

Khan served as Prime Minister of Pakistan between 2018 and 2022, but was ousted in a parliamentary vote of no confidence.

He has been in prison since August 2023. At the time, he was sentenced to three lengthy prison terms, which have since been overturned.

A United Nations human rights working group said he was being arbitrarily imprisoned in violation of international law.

Khan remains in prison with new charges against him.

The 71-year-old former cricket star said he was determined and ready for democratic change, adding that despite his condition, prayers, reading and exercise had given him strength.

“I am mentally and physically prepared for the struggle that lies ahead. Genuine democratic change and freedom in Pakistan will never be easy,” he said.

Asked about the UK general election, the results of which he already knew, Khan said: “I urge Prime Minister Starmer and his cabinet, who came to power through the genuine will of the people without any electoral manipulation, to imagine if their landslide victory had been stolen from them.”

Supporters of Imran Khan take part in a rally to mark the first anniversary of his arrest and demand his release. Credit: AP

His supporters say his imprisonment six months before the February 2024 elections was part of a politically motivated plot to prevent him and his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party from returning to power.

PTI candidates had to run as independents after the Election Commission of Pakistan banned them from contesting under the party's symbol, a cricket bat.

But together they won 93 seats in the National Assembly, more than any party and far exceeding expectations.

Khan claims that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawal party legitimately won only a handful of seats, a claim he denies.

Imagine a scenario where a party that barely won 18 seats usurped your mandate, your party symbols were stripped and your leaders were imprisoned or tortured until they changed allegiance or left politics altogether.

“Imagine houses being broken into and women and children being abducted in the middle of the night.”

He added that his party had been “brutally repressed.”

The people of Pakistan want change, democracy and the rule of law. Their vote is a call for justice, self-determination and freedom.

Subscribe for free to our weekly newsletter for exclusive, original coverage of ITV News. Direct to your inbox every Friday morning.

Although behind bars, Khan is now seeking to become the next chancellor of Oxford University, where he studied in the 1970s.

A nomination form has been submitted on his behalf for an election later this year, Sayed Zulfiqar Bukhari, an aide to Khan, confirmed to ITV News.

If successful, he would replace former government minister Chris Patten.

A list of questions was sent to Khan by ITV News on July 11 via his media advisers and lawyers, but before the answers were received, the party aide who arranged the conversation was arrested.

CCTV footage posted online on July 20 appears to show Ahmed Janjua, a senior media adviser to Khan, being abducted from his home by police and a group of unidentified gunmen, two days after he warned ITV News: “I’m next. They’re coming for me.”

Supporters of Khan's party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, chant slogans and demand Khan's release. Credit: AP

He was later brought before an anti-terrorism court before his release last week after 25 days in detention.

Asked by ITV News whether a new British government should amplify calls for his release, Khan warned that the administration carried a huge responsibility and high expectations on the international stage.

The world is watching and expecting them to show leadership, especially in light of the horrific situation in Gaza and the erosion of democratic principles globally.

“We have a collective duty to uphold the values ​​of peace and to fight for freedom and fairness for all. The UK’s position in its commitment to these values ​​speaks volumes.

He added that Starmer should do more to tackle anti-Muslim hatred in the UK.

Having spent a lot of time in the UK during my cricketing years, I am saddened to see the rise in Islamophobia over the last decade. I hope the new government can put a stop to the intolerance that affects Muslims and people of all faiths.

Want a quick, expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out what you need to know…

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.itv.com/news/2024-08-19/imran-khan-former-pakistani-prime-minister-speaks-to-itv-news-from-prison The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos