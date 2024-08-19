Abbas travels to Ankara, promises to go to Gaza

– As Turkey continues to strongly support the Palestinian cause, Abbas' visit may well be a small gesture to demonstrate this strong support.

The author is professor of public affairs and director of the Center for Islam and Global Affairs at Sabahattin Zaim University in Istanbul.

ISTANBUL

On August 15, Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) Chairman and Palestinian Authority (PA) President Mahmoud Abbas addressed the Turkish parliament at the invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Referendum invitation: Mahmoud Abbas at the podium of the Turkish parliament

The scene in Ankara contrasts with another spectacle that unfolded three weeks earlier in Washington when Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the press. [1] the United States Congress.

The accused [2] Israeli war criminal who failed to achieve his military objectives [3] The Israeli president, who ruled the Gaza Strip, was received in Washington with much fanfare as he advocated war against Iran and cynically justified the continuation of his genocidal campaign against Palestinians in Gaza. Netanyahu’s performance was pathetic and full of blatant lies. [4] and pride.

Almost immediately after his shameful appearance in Congress, the Turkish president criticized [5] In his speech, Netanyahu criticized the continued assault on civilians and the endless destruction in Gaza.

Turkey subsequently invited Abbas to address its parliament and counter Netanyahu's misleading narrative, but Abbas was slow to accept, drawing sharp criticism from Erdogan.

In a stern tone, the Turkish president said: “President Abbas, who did not come despite our invitation, must first apologize. We invited him, but he did not come. We are waiting to see if he will come.” He added: “It does not matter whether he comes or not, we raise the voice of our Palestinian brothers and sisters at every opportunity.”

During the past ten months of Israel’s campaign of genocide and extermination against the Palestinians, Abbas has been tragically absent and politically insignificant. During this period, he has even continued his efforts to coordinate security with the Israeli occupation forces in the West Bank. A month ago, he even horribly blamed [6] resistance to the Israeli offensive in Gaza in order to curry favor with the United States.

When 14 Palestinian factions recently met in Beijing and signed a new declaration of Palestinian unity, it was Abbas who was tasked with implementing the deal. But under his leadership, it is another failure. [7] The opportunity presented itself because 23 other attempts at Palestinian reconciliation since 2007 have also failed. But given the insurmountable differences in political strategy and approach within the Palestinian parties – not to mention the continued engagement between the PA security forces and the occupation – these attempts have failed miserably.

What did Abbas say in Parliament?

However, Abbas' 45-minute speech [8] In Ankara, he was unusually conciliatory towards Hamas and the resistance. He did not fail to note that his Turkish hosts gave him their support. [9] of the resistance movement and its leaders, particularly in light of the Israeli assassination [10] Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran two weeks earlier.

In his speech, he praised Haniyeh as several members of parliament raised [11] Photos of Hamas leaders openly displaying their support for the Palestinian resistance. It is remarkable that his speech was peppered with Islamic and religious references, no doubt out of respect for his religious Turkish host.

Aware of the frustration [12] Turkish politicians towards the West and the United States in particular, due to their complicity in the Gaza massacre, as well as the massive sympathy and support of the Turkish people [13] For the Palestinian cause, the speech was remarkable in that it sharply condemned the Israeli genocide and the hypocrisy and complicity of the United States.

He called America a “plague” and the main culprit in prolonging Palestinian suffering. Members of parliament, as well as the Turkish president and senior government officials, interrupted his speech with 32 rounds of applause, including several standing ovations – much like the US Congress backing Netanyahu’s war of aggression despite his constant lies with 79 rounds of applause.

Abbas praised Turkey's continued and increasing assistance [14] in Gaza, which has provided the largest amount of aid of any international provider to Gaza since last October. He welcomed Turkey's decision to join [15] South Africa's case in the ICJ case against Israeli genocide in Gaza. He also welcomed the country's decision to impose [16] a total trade ban against the Zionist regime.

Abbas has called for Palestinian unity. If he is sincere, he will have to implement the Beijing agreement recently reached between the Palestinian factions, to the extent of his means.

But perhaps the most important point of Abbas’ speech was his announcement that he would visit Gaza in the midst of a genocidal war. He called on other world leaders to join him. This could be either a turning point in the war or a ploy to regain lost legitimacy. Whether such a profound initiative will be implemented remains to be seen.

As Turkey continues to firmly support [17] For the Palestinian cause, Abbas’ visit may have been a small gesture to demonstrate such strong support. But the question remains how such support could translate into meaningful relief to end the Gaza genocide. Only time will tell whether Turkey’s active diplomacy [18] and the commitment would make a real difference.

*The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial policy of Anadolu Agency.

