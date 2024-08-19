Xi Jinping, Vietnamese President Lam reaffirm priority of bilateral relations

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese president, and his wife Peng Liyuan pose for a group photo with To Lam, general secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and Vietnamese president, and his wife Ngo Phuong Ly ahead of Xi-Lam talks in Beijing on Aug. 19, 2024. Photo: Xinhua

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese president, and To Lam, general secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and Vietnamese president, reaffirmed the “priority” importance they attach to China-Vietnam relations during their meeting in Beijing on Monday, and they also witnessed the signing of cooperation documents in various fields.

Lam's visit not only demonstrated that China and Vietnam are willing to achieve more fruitful results on the basis of building a China-Vietnam community with a shared future that is of strategic significance, but also proved that Vietnam's new leadership is taking a substantial step to further develop friendly relations between the two socialist countries, analysts said.

China is the destination of Lam's first overseas visit since taking office as general secretary of the Communist Party Central Committee. Xi said it fully reflects the great importance Lam attaches to relations between the two parties and two countries, as well as the strategic and high-level nature of China-Vietnam relations, according to Xinhua News Agency.

Amid changes in the world, China and Vietnam have maintained rapid economic development and long-term social stability, demonstrating the superiority of the socialist system and the vitality of the socialist cause, Xi said.

“China regards Vietnam as a priority in its neighborhood diplomacy,” Xi Jinping told Lam.

For her part, Lam said choosing China as her first overseas destination after serving as top leader of the CPV and Vietnamese president demonstrated that the CPV and the Vietnamese government always attach great importance to relations with China and regard China as a strategic choice and a top priority in Vietnam's foreign policy.

Lam reiterated that Vietnam adheres to the one-China policy and opposes any form of secessionist activities aimed at “Taiwan independence.” Affairs related to Hong Kong, Xinjiang and Xizang are all China's internal affairs and Vietnam firmly opposes any interference by external forces.

Ge Hongliang, vice dean of the ASEAN College of Guangxi Minzu University, said he believes the relationship between the two parties and two countries is unique.

In their remarks, the two top leaders mentioned “priority,” meaning that when Vietnam maintains “bamboo diplomacy” in its relations with major powers, it puts China in a relatively high position in its foreign policy, Ge told the Global Times on Monday.

China-Vietnam relations go beyond bilateral significance, Xu Liping, director of the Center for Southeast Asian Studies at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, told the Global Times on Monday, as both countries are socialist countries and share the responsibility of strengthening global socialist forces and upholding the socialist path.

Vietnam faces increasing external interference and is particularly vigilant against “colour revolution” attempts, and expects China's support in the stable development of Vietnam's socialist cause, Ge said.

Enhanced connectivity

During his meeting with Lam, Xi said China is willing to expand the synergy between the Belt and Road Initiative and the Two Corridors and One Economic Circle strategy, accelerate the “hard connectivity” of railway, highway and port infrastructure, strengthen the “soft connectivity” of smart customs, and jointly build a safe and stable industrial and supply chain.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said at a routine press conference on Monday that the China-Vietnam freight train service, launched in 2017, has significantly shortened transportation times and improved the efficiency of border customs clearance. It better serves as a key transportation route in the region and transports more categories of goods across borders, becoming a “fast lane” for economic and trade exchanges.

In the first seven months of 2024, a total of 6,850 twenty-foot equivalent containers (TEUs) of goods were shipped via China-Vietnam freight trains, a 16-fold increase year-on-year, according to China Railway Nanning Group Co Ltd.

Vietnam is experiencing rapid economic development and has become a key player in regional and global industrial chains. However, as the country serves more as a platform, its growth relies heavily on foreign operators – foreign companies hold key industries while domestic firms remain relatively weak, Ge said.

He stressed that Vietnam is keenly aware of the challenges posed by protectionism, decoupling and the “small garden, high barrier” that China faces.

In this context, cooperation with the world's second largest economy and a brotherly socialist country, especially at the enterprise level and regarding industrial chains, is important for the Vietnamese government, Ge noted.

Xi Jinping and Lam jointly witnessed the signing of several bilateral cooperation documents in various fields, including Party schools, connectivity, industry, finance, customs inspection and quarantine, health, media and people's livelihood, according to Xinhua.

China-Vietnam cooperation has yielded fruitful results in recent years. Chinese companies have established the largest overseas photovoltaic industrial cluster in Vietnam and undertaken construction of the country's first urban light rail project.

Bilateral trade volume increased by 25 percent year-on-year in the first seven months of 2024. Chinese home appliances and smartphones are popular in Vietnam, while Vietnamese agricultural products such as watermelons and durians are well received in the Chinese market.

Li Yawei contributed to the story