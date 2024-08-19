Trump Plans To Travel To Key States To Counter Harris At DNCExBulletin





Former President Donald Trump, Republican presidential nominee, arrives to speak at a campaign rally Saturday, Aug. 17, in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. Trump and his campaign have planned a week of events, including stops in Pennsylvania, to counter the Democratic National Convention this week in Chicago. Carolyn Kaster/AP

The political spotlight will be on Vice President Harris this week at the Democratic National Convention, but former President Donald Trump has no intention of giving up all that attention.

Trump and his running mate, Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance, plan to visit key states every day this week.

The message we're trying to send, in addition to continuing to define Kamala Harris and Tim Walz, is a very clear signal that there will be no free shots on goal, said Jason Miller, a senior adviser to the Trump campaign.

Each day will have a theme, starting with an economic speech in Pennsylvania.

President Donald J. Trump will unveil today his agenda to unleash American energy and lower costs for American families, the campaign said in a statement.

The following themes mirror those from last month's Republican National Convention in Milwaukee and include crime and safety, national security and immigration.

Trump's events this week will be much smaller than his traditional rallies as his campaign tries to focus more on those issues. Allies have been pressing Trump to spend more time talking policy and less time making personal attacks.

“I want this campaign to win,” former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley said on Fox News last week. “But the campaign is not going to win by talking about crowd sizes. It’s not going to win by talking about Kamala Harris’ race. It’s not going to win by talking about her stupidity. You can’t win on those issues.”

“Americans are smart. Treat them like they're smart,” she added.

The vast majority of events will take place in the mid-afternoon so as not to compete with front-line speakers, including former President Barack Obama, former President Bill Clinton and other prominent Democrats.

There will also be Republican representatives in Chicago speaking every day, reinforcing the theme of the day. Speaking at the Trump Hotel on Monday, Florida Sen. Rick Scott touted Trump’s business experience while comparing Harris’ economic proposals to those seen in Cuba or Venezuela.

“I'm here to help Donald Trump win,” Scott said, speaking of the importance of being in Chicago, adding, “to get the message across. We're here to explain the difference between the two.”

The Trump campaign wants to disrupt the wave of momentum Harris has enjoyed since becoming the nominee.

A new ABC News/Washington Post/Ipsos national poll showed Harris with a 6-point lead among likely voters, 51 percent to 45 percent.

On Monday, Trump will visit an equipment manufacturer in York, Pennsylvania. Vance will also speak about the economy in Philadelphia.

On Tuesday, Trump will travel to Michigan for an event on crime and security. Vance will be in Wisconsin.

On Wednesday, Trump and Vance will be together in North Carolina for a national security event with veterans and Gold Star families. It’s the only event the running mates will be together as part of this counterprogramming operation.

On Thursday, Trump will talk about the border in Arizona while Vance is in Georgia.

Trump will end the week with an event Friday in Nevada before returning for a rally in Arizona.

