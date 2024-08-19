Exclusive: John Kelly Dismisses Trump's Comment That Civilian Award Is Much Better Than Medal of Honor: Not Even Close





CNN —

Former Trump Chief of Staff and retired Marine Gen. John Kelly has dismissed former President Donald Trump's comments that the Presidential Medal of Freedom that honors civilians is far better than the Medal of Honor awarded to military personnel, telling CNN that the two awards are not even close. No equivalence whatsoever.

The Presidential Medal of Freedom is awarded for certain good works or, in fewer cases, other considerations, but they are far from sufficient, Kelly said.

Think Normandy, Iwo Jima, Vietnam or Fallujah, Kelly told CNN. The Medal of Honor is earned, not earned, by incredibly courageous actions on the battlefield under fire, usually by very young men who have gone where others have not to defend their country. Their oath to the nation is essentially the oath that the president and members of Congress take, that federal judges take, that political appointees take, and that includes that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to it; that I enter into this obligation freely, without mental reservation or intention to shirk it; and that I will well and faithfully discharge my duties.

To the military, this oath is sacred and is taken with the knowledge that he may be seriously injured, captured, or killed if he keeps his word. No president, congressman, judge, or politician, and certainly no recipient of the Presidential Medal, will ever be called upon to give his life or limb to protect the Constitution. The two awards cannot possibly be compared. Not even close.

On Thursday, Trump, when talking about giving GOP donor Miriam Adelson the Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civilian honor, said it was actually much better than the Medal of Honor because everyone who gets the Congressional Medal of Honor is a soldier. They're either in really bad shape because they've been shot so many times or they're dead.

Asked over the weekend if he wanted to clarify his remarks, Trump told a local Pennsylvania television station: “I only heard when I said ‘better,’ I would rather, in some ways, get it, because the people who get the Congressional Medal of Honor that I’ve given to many people are often horribly injured or dead. They’re often dead. They get it posthumously. When you get the Congressional Medal of Honor, I always consider it the pinnacle, but it’s a painful thing to get. When you get the Presidential Medal of Freedom, it’s usually for other things, like great success in sports or something.”

Last October, Kelly exclusively confirmed to CNN reports in The Atlantic that Trump had denigrated the military, characterizing Trump as someone who thinks that those who defend their country in uniform, or who are shot or seriously wounded in combat, or who spend years being tortured as prisoners of war are all fools because they don’t gain anything from it. Someone who wouldn’t be seen around amputee service members because it doesn’t sit well with me. Someone who displayed open contempt for a Gold Star family for all Gold Star families on television during the 2016 campaign, and who decried that our most precious heroes who gave their lives in defense of America are losers and would not visit their graves in France.

Trump denied making the remarks, saying during the CNN debate in June that it was a made-up quote.

To think that in front of generals and others, I would say that we are idiots and losers, we have 19 people who said that I never said that, Trump said.

And yet it is retired Marine general and Trump's longest-serving chief of staff, Kelly, who claims Trump made the comments.

