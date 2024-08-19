Indian PM Modi to meet Ukrainian President Zelensky

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Ukraine on Friday, a month after Zelenskyy criticized Modi for hugging Russian President Vladimir Putin during a visit to that country.

Modi’s visit to Russia came on a day when Russian missiles killed dozens of Ukrainians and damaged a children’s hospital. Zelensky described the encounter as a devastating blow to peace efforts to see the leader of the world’s largest democracy hugging the world’s bloodiest criminal in Moscow on such a day.

The Modi government has avoided speaking out against Russia's invasion of Ukraine, preserving the historically positive relations between the two countries. It has instead advocated that the two sides resolve their conflict through dialogue.

Zelensky said on Monday that “a number of documents are also expected to be signed” during Modi's first-ever visit to Ukraine.

Earlier this year, Zelenskyy said Ukraine wanted to expand its relations with India, working to develop its agricultural exports, pharmaceutical trade and industrial trade, to name a few.

Russia has become a major oil supplier to India after Western sanctions were imposed on it over its 2020 invasion of Ukraine. The discounted oil has saved India billions of dollars while helping Russia's war economy stay afloat.

India has also seen the deaths of at least five of its citizens who had signed up for support jobs in Russia and were sent to the war front in Ukraine. India has been pressuring Moscow to return the citizens who had signed up for these support jobs.

India has chosen not to join UN sanctions against Russia.

Some information in this article was provided by Reuters and the Associated Press.