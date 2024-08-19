Imran Khan fears authorities will force arrested former intelligence chief to testify against him – ThePrint – PTIFeed





Islamabad, Aug 19 (PTI) Jailed former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan on Monday expressed fear that authorities would force arrested former spymaster Lt Gen (retd) Faiz Hameed to turn state witness against him.

“They will make Faiz Hameed a prosecution witness against me,” Khan, 71, said in an informal conversation with reporters at Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi, where he has been held since last year.

Khan made the remarks while discussing the arrest of the former head of joint intelligence last week.

Show full article

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder also said that all the accusations and cases against him were false.

“All the charges against me are hollow and will not stand,” he said, adding that Hameed's arrest was part of a plan to take his (Khan's) case to a military court.

The statement comes after the cricketer-turned-politician said on Saturday that he was not intimidated by Hameed's arrest.

Khan also said that if he had been afraid, he would not have appealed to a judicial commission.

Former ISI chief Hameed was considered extremely powerful when he led the country's premier intelligence agency between 2019 and 2021.

He was appointed to the coveted post when ISI chief and current army chief Lt Gen Asim Munir was prematurely removed from the post. It was reported at the time that Khan was not happy with Munir.

Later, when the army decided to replace Hameed, the former prime minister fiercely opposed the decision.

This is believed to have been the beginning of the deterioration of relations between Khan and the powerful army.

The Top City v. Hameed case hit the headlines when, on November 8, 2023, Moeez Ahmed Khan, the owner of Top City, filed a petition in the Supreme Court, accusing Faiz of abusing his authority.

He stated in the petition that on May 12, 2017, at the request of General Hameed, ISI agents raided the city's main office and his residence and seized valuables including gold, diamonds and cash.

He also said that Hameed's brother Sardar Najaf also contacted him to resolve the issue later.

The petition also claims that Hameed later met him personally to resolve the issue. He also alleged that the ISI officials extorted Rs 4 million in cash from him.

A three-judge bench of the Supreme Court, comprising Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Qazi Faiz Isa, Justice Attar Minullah and Justice Aminuddin, decided to send him to the Defence Ministry to investigate the allegation.

The military announced in April this year that it had formed a high-level commission of inquiry headed by a major general to look into the allegations.

Hameed took early retirement in November 2022, four months ahead of schedule, after the current army chief took over. PTI SH PY PY PY

This report is auto-generated by PTI News Service. ThePrint takes no responsibility for its content.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://theprint.in/world/imran-khan-fears-authorities-coercing-arrested-ex-spymaster-to-be-state-witness-against-him/2229729/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos