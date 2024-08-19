Will Main Opposition Leader Ozel Visit Syria?





Striking accusations have emerged over the failure of the planned July visit to Damascus by the leader of the opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), Ozgur Ozel. According to allegations, the CHP's efforts to establish contacts with Damascus have not been successful. Syrian sources indicate that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad considers Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as the appropriate interlocutor in the normalization process with Turkey, rather than the opposition leader. A photo of President and AK Party leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan's visit to CHP Chairman Ozgur Ozel after the meeting at CHP headquarters in Ankara, Trkiye, on June 11, 2024. (AA Photo) Then-Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan meets with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo, Syria, February 6, 2011. (Reuters Photo) After the May summit between Erdogan and Özel, normalization between Turkey and Syria has become a priority. Özel announced in a television broadcast on July 3 that he would travel to Damascus and meet with Assad. It has also been suggested that during the normalization process between the ruling AKP party and the CHP, the latter could play a role as a mediator in the normalization between Turkey and Syria. Ozel was reportedly expected to mediate talks between Erdogan and Assad on various issues, including normalizing relations between Turkey and Syria, cooperating in the fight against the PKK/YPG and facilitating the return of Syrian refugees. The planned visit in July, however, did not take place. During the same period, mutual statements by Erdogan and Assad on normalization reportedly hampered Ozel's visit. Sources close to the Syrian regime suggest that Assad prefers to meet Erdogan directly through mediation by Russia, Iran or Iraq. Assad is said to believe that a meeting with Ozel would give the latter political power in Turkey, but Assad regards Erdogan as his counterpart at the official level. The CHP has not made any new statements regarding Ozel's visit to Damascus and the issue seems to have disappeared from the agenda. However, Syrian sources claim that this meeting did not take place because the Syrian regime did not want it.

