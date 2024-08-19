Can Taylor Swift sue Donald Trump for fake AI-generated endorsement?





After Donald Trump posted AI-generated images on social media falsely suggesting Taylor Swift had endorsed him, can the superstar take legal action against the Republican presidential candidate? We asked the experts for their thoughts.

Posted Sunday (August 18) to Trump’s account on his own Truth Social platform, several of the photos showed women wearing T-shirts with the slogan “Swifties for Trump” emblazoned on the front. Some of the photos appeared to be generated by AI, including several originally posted by a satirical website.

But the most striking image shows Taylor Swift herself, dressed as Uncle Sam, in the style of a World War II-era recruiting poster, with a clear message: “Taylor wants you to vote for Donald Trump.” At the top of the post, Trump himself responds to this apparent endorsement: “I agree!”

The footage quickly sparked outrage among fans of the superstar singer, who has long been critical of the 45th president. While she has yet to endorse a candidate in 2024, Swift supported Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris in 2020. She lambasted Trump for “stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism” and urged her legions of fans to vote to impeach him.

As news of Trump's post spread online, many Swifties were quick to ask the same question: Could Taylor take legal action against the former president?

According to Jessica Silbey, a professor at Boston University School of Law and an expert in intellectual property and constitutional law, the fake Trump endorsement likely violates Swift's right of publicity — the legal power to control how your name, image and likeness are used by others.

“Everyone has a right to publicity,” says Silbey, who has written extensively about the Internet. “This kind of use—being forced to say and believe things you don’t believe—is at the heart of that right.”

The explosive growth of artificial intelligence tools has made it easier to convincingly replicate real people. So lawmakers have rushed to give people like Swift ways to better protect their right to publicity. The federal NO FAKES Act, currently under discussion in Congress, would make it illegal to post a “digital replica” of a person’s image without their consent, including their voice or likeness.

Trump’s post, which features an AI-generated photorealistic replica of Swift’s image without her consent, would almost certainly violate this new federal law. But even without the NO FAKES Act, states across the country already protect the right of publicity and would likely give Swift grounds to sue Trump or his campaign. Silbey says Swift could also consider suing him for defamation, claiming that the fake presidential endorsement damaged her reputation.

Whether the star should do so is another matter. Such a trial would be lengthy and expensive, and Trump has potential defense strategies at his disposal, including blaming the people who originally created the images or arguing that his posts were protected by the First Amendment. And even if Taylor were to win, it’s hard to say whether it would be worth the effort to remove a post.

“I'm skeptical that it's worth the risk,” says Woodrow Hartzog, another professor at Boston University Law School.

Rather than respond with cease-and-desist letters or lawsuits, Swift may decide it’s better for her to combat Trump’s fake endorsement with legitimate support, broadcast on social media to her millions of die-hard fans. That’s the kind of solution no court can provide — and one that will likely do Trump far more harm than any judge could.

“I think Swift probably has a more effective political remedy than a legal one in this case,” Hartzog said.

