South Sumatra DPRD with Acting Governor Listen to President Joko Widodo's State of the Nation Address on the Commemoration of the 79th Anniversary of Indonesian Independence – JAPOSCO





Views: 147 PALEMBANG, JAPOS.CO – Chairman of the DPRD of South Sumatra Province Hj. Anita Noeringhati, SH, MH, together with members of the DPRD of South Sumatra Province, Acting Governor (Pj) of South Sumatra Elen Setiadi and the South Sumatra Regional Leadership Coordination Forum (Forkopimda) watched and listened to the State Speech of the President of the Republic of Indonesia Ir. Joko Widodo, in commemoration of the 79th anniversary of Indonesian independence at the Plenary Meeting Hall of the DPRD of South Sumatra, Friday (16/08/224). Advertisement scroll down to see contents Present at the event were the Chairman of the Provincial DPRD. South Sumatra Hj. Anita Noeringhati, Deputy Chairman of the DPRD of South Sumatra H. Giri Ramanda N Kiemas, Acting. Governor of South Sumatra Elen Setiadi, members of the council, Forkompimda and other guests. The reading of the President's State Address was carried out in series at the Annual Session of the MPR RI and the Joint Session of the DPR RI – DPD RI in 2024 which was held at the Plenary Meeting Hall, Nusantara MPR/DPR/DPD RI Building, Jakarta. Starting with the opening speech of the Chairman of the MPR RI, Bambang Soesatyo, then the speech of the Chairman of the DPR RI, Puan Maharani who also chaired the annual session of the MPR RI and the joint session of the DPR RI. Then, the main speech was delivered by the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo. On this occasion, the President wore the traditional clothes of Demang Betawi and introduced the achievements of state institutions. President Joko Widodo delivered 5 state speeches ahead of the MPR RI Annual Session and the 2024 Joint Session of the DPR RI and DPD RI at the Nusantara MPR/DPR/DPD RI Building, Jakarta, on this occasion the President wore traditional Demang Betawi clothing. The President stressed the importance of unity and cooperation of all children in the country to achieve higher progress for Indonesia. President Jokowi also appreciated the support and cooperation of all public institutions that have played an important role in supporting Indonesia's progress. President Jokowi's state address reiterated the importance of synergy and mutual cooperation of all elements of the nation to achieve a more advanced and prosperous Indonesia. At this event, Vice President Ma'ruf Amin wore traditional Wong Kito clothing from Palembang, South Sumatra. The Vice President wore a black jacket that matched his pants and shoes. Meanwhile, the songket sarong wrapped around his waist is purple with gold thread decoration, matching the color of the Tanjak or headband he wears.Av. Public Relations DPRD of South Sumatra/Toyo Province)

