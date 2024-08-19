As PM Modi visits Ukraine, he reviews New Delhi's stance on war against Russia

It's official.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Ukraine.

Modi will visit Ukraine on August 23 at the invitation of President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Modi will make history with this visit, becoming the first Indian prime minister to visit Ukraine since the two countries established diplomatic relations.

Tanmaya Lal, Secretary of State, Ministry of External Affairs, said that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay an official visit to Ukraine later this week, on Friday, August 23, at the invitation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. This is also a historic visit, as it will be the first time that an Indian Prime Minister will visit Ukraine in over 30 years since the establishment of our diplomatic relations. This visit will build on the recent high-level interactions between the leaders…

Modi's trip comes just a month after his visits to Russia and Austria.

But what was India's position on the war in Ukraine?

Let's take a closer look:

India's position on the war

Since the war began in February 2022, India has adopted a largely neutral stance.

New Delhi has consistently favoured dialogue and diplomacy as a means of resolving the crisis, without, however, condemning Russia or joining Western sanctions against Putin.

According to Indian Express, New Delhi has sought to balance its relations with the West and Russia at a difficult time.

She said that her ties with Moscow are the result of a long-standing strategic partnership, which is a completely independent issue from the current geopolitical crisis.

Not a time of war

In September 2022, Modi made headlines when he told Russian President Vladimir Putin that the current era is not one of war.

“I know that the current era is not an era of war, and I have spoken to you about this on the phone,” Modi said during a face-to-face meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit.

Prime Minister Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Reuters File

Today we will have an opportunity to discuss how we can move forward on the path to peace. India and Russia have remained together for several decades.

Modi's remarks were widely reported in the media.

CNN Indian leader Narendra Modi tells Putin: 'This is not the time for war'

The Washington Post Modi reportedly reprimands Putin over Ukraine war.

Indian leader tells Putin that era of war is not over, writes the New York Times.

The remarks made headlines on both websites. The Washington Post And The New York Times.

Japanese publication NHKThe headline of the issue was “Indian PM Modi tells Putin to seek peace,” while the leading Hong Kong-based daily The South China Morning Post newspaper It has been reported that now is not the time for war, Modi told Putin, who vowed to end it as soon as possible.

Politico reported; Modi, the Indian leader, told Putin: “This is not the time for war and American News The headline was: Indian PM Modi tells Putin we are not in an era of war.

Putin said that he knows India's position on the conflict in Ukraine and we want all this to end as soon as possible.

“I know your position on the Ukrainian conflict. I know your concerns. We want all this to end as soon as possible,” Putin said.

At the G20 Bali summit in November 2022, India echoed Prime Minister Modi's remarks in the statement.

It is essential to respect international law and the multilateral system that preserves peace and stability. This means upholding all the purposes and principles enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations and respecting international humanitarian law, including the protection of civilians and infrastructure in armed conflict. The use or threat of use of nuclear weapons is unacceptable. Peaceful resolution of conflicts, efforts to address crises, as well as diplomacy and dialogue are essential. The current era must not be one of war.

“India is not neutral

Modi, in an interview with The Wall Street Journal In June 2023, Modi said India was on the side of peace.

Some say we are neutral. But we are not. We are on the side of peace. All countries must respect international law and sovereignty of countries, Modi said.

Modi called for diplomacy and dialogue to resolve the issue.

India will do everything it can and support all sincere efforts to end the conflict and ensure lasting peace and stability, he added.

States must refrain from the use of force

At the G20 summit in September, India said in a statement: “This must not be an era of war.”

All States shall refrain from the threat or use of force to seek the acquisition of territory against the territorial integrity, sovereignty or political independence of any State, the declaration states.

We call on all States to respect the principles of international law, including territorial integrity and sovereignty, international humanitarian law and the multilateral system that preserves peace and stability. Peaceful resolution of conflicts and efforts to resolve crises as well as diplomacy and dialogue are essential. We will unite in our efforts to address the adverse consequences of the war on the world economy and welcome all relevant and constructive initiatives that support a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine that will respect all the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations for the promotion of peaceful, friendly and good-neighbourly relations among nations in the spirit of one land, one family and one future.

Take a stand for the common man

In May, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, speaking at an interactive session in Odisha's Cuttack, said: “We are taking a stand on foreign policy for common citizens.”

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar. AP

Let us take an example. We have put this pressure on Russia and Ukraine. We have been clear. Suppose we have not been clear. Suppose we have said, 'Sorry. Sorry. You are saying it very strongly. We will not do what we have done. Your petrol price would have gone up by Rs 20 because of this,' Jaishankar said. The Hindu.

“Today's foreign policy affects every citizen, it affects our lives,” he added.

“When we talk about Ukraine, if today the price of petrol is lower, it is because we had the courage to buy oil from Russia. If there are other issues related to security or the respect earned by Modi ji during the COVID period, it is because of his diplomacy that Indians stranded in the Gulf region have returned home safely,” Jaishankar added.

A sincere practical commitment

In June, a senior Indian diplomat said New Delhi believed that only sincere and practical engagement between Russia and Ukraine could lead to lasting peace. The Hindustan Times reported.

AME Secretary (West) Pavan Kapoor made the remarks at a Swiss peace summit attended by over 90 countries.

Kapoor said India's participation in the summit was in line with our clear and consistent approach that lasting peace can be achieved only through dialogue and diplomacy.

We continue to believe that such peace requires the coming together of all stakeholders and a sincere and practical engagement between both parties to the conflict.

New Delhi said it would engage with all stakeholders and both sides of the conflict to contribute to all serious efforts aimed at achieving lasting peace in Ukraine, but had decided not to participate in a joint communiqué.

“We believe that only options acceptable to both sides can lead to lasting peace. In this light, we have decided to avoid any association with the joint communiqué or any other document that emerged from this summit,” Kapoor said.

Problems cannot be solved on the battlefield

Modi made a high-level visit to Russia in July, his first since 2019 and after Moscow invaded Kiev for the 22nd annual India-Russia summit.

Modi said that a solution to the Ukraine conflict is not possible on the battlefield and peace talks cannot be concluded amidst bombs, guns and bullets.

“To ensure a bright future for the new generation, peace is essential. It is not possible to find a solution on the battlefield… Peace talks cannot be concluded amidst bombs, guns and bullets,” he said.

“To restore peace, India is ready to cooperate in every possible way,” Modi said.

Focus on dialogue and diplomacy

Modi reiterated his stance on Ukraine during a trip to Vienna.

This is not the time for war. Problems cannot be solved on the battlefield. Loss of innocent lives anywhere is unacceptable, Modi said. News18.

Modi made the remarks during a meeting with Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer.

India and Austria emphasise dialogue and diplomacy to restore peace and stability as soon as possible, Modi added.

With contributions from agencies