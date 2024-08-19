Beijing court a major concern since Vietnamese Communist Party chief's visit, analysts say





Chong Ja Ian, an international relations expert at the National University of Singapore, said the two sides are expected to discuss a range of issues, such as the management of the Mekong's tributaries and cross-border trade. The visit reflects the continued importance attached to Vietnam's relations with the PRC (People's Republic of China) and a desire to maintain harmonious relations even if differences remain, he added. Emeritus Professor Carlyle Thayer of the University of New South Wales (UNSW) in Canberra, referred to Mr Lams' first visit to China as leader of the Vietnamese Communist Party, as had his predecessor Trong. (Like Trong), To Lam signals that Vietnam recognizes China's preeminent role as a socialist country (and) that intra-party relations are the most important bilateral channel for relations, Prof. Thayer added. He believes Mr Lam will also seek assurances that China remains committed to proposals made between former General Secretary Trong and Chinese President Xi, including revising financial regulations to facilitate currency swaps between the renminbi and the dong. In addition to his China visit, Lam is scheduled to attend the United Nations General Assembly in New York in September. Professor Abuza of the National War College noted that the Vietnamese leader may meet with US President Joe Biden during his visit. The back-to-back visits to the two superpowers underscore Vietnam's flexible foreign policy, known as “bamboo diplomacy,” to address complex geopolitical challenges. Vietnam's bamboo diplomacy is a metaphor, not a strategy. Bamboo diplomacy aims to remain independent and self-reliant by diversifying and multilateralizing its external relations. The means of bamboo diplomacy are to be firm on principles such as defending national sovereignty, but flexible in practices, Professor Thayer said. WHAT CHINA WANTS Beijing, for its part, was not only willing to push forward key projects under its Belt and Road Initiative, such as the Lao Cai-Hanoi-Hai Phong railway, but was also said to be highly motivated to do so. The new train lines are expected to connect to recently built routes extending China's railway network to the Vietnamese border, facilitating imports of Chinese industrial goods and materials, experts said. Exports to China reached $27.8 billion in the first half of the year, up 5.3 percent from a year earlier, according to the General Statistics Office of Vietnam. At the same time, Vietnam imported goods from China worth $67 billion, up 34.7 percent, resulting in a trade deficit of $39.2 billion, up 67.9 percent. Vietnam's Ministry of Industry and Trade then reported that bilateral trade between the two countries exceeded $100 billion during the period, consolidating China's position as Vietnam's largest trading partner. (President) Lam will seek to build a more positive relationship (by) increasing Chinese trade and investment in Vietnam. There could also be discussions about a free trade zone along the border, or some (sort of) reduction in barriers to trade and investment in their shared border region, said Professor Kingsbury of Deakin University. TERRITORIAL DISPUTES Mr Lam's inaugural state visit to China also follows weeks of political posturing between Hanoi and Beijing over competing claims in the South China Sea. Earlier this month, the Philippine and Vietnamese coast guards held their first joint exercises, amid ongoing territorial disputes between them and, more seriously, with China, which claims almost the entire South China Sea. But ongoing territorial disputes are unlikely to hinder the strengthening of bilateral ties between China and Vietnam this time around, analysts said. Joint patrols between the Vietnamese Coast Guard and other ASEAN countries are quite normal. The Vietnamese Coast Guard has also conducted joint patrols with the Chinese Coast Guard on many occasions, therefore, these joint patrols should be regarded as activities to promote cooperative relations between Vietnam and many friendly countries, Dr Viet said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.channelnewsasia.com/east-asia/china-vietnam-lam-xi-jinping-market-economy-diplomacy-analysis-4554376 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos