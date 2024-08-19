President Jokowi Appoints Two Agency Heads, Presidential Communications Office Chief





President Joko Widodo officially inaugurated the head of the National Nutrition Agency, the head of the Food and Drug Supervisory Agency (BPOM), and the head of the Presidential Communications Office at the State Palace in Jakarta. The inauguration took place after the inauguration of the ministers and deputy ministers of the Indonesian Advanced Cabinet for the remaining term of office for the 2019-2024 term on Monday, August 19, 2024. In the presidential decree read by the Deputy for Device Administration at the Ministry of State Secretariat, Nanik Purwanti, Hasan Nasbi was appointed as the Head of the Presidential Communications Office. The appointment is based on the Decree of the President of the Republic of Indonesia (Keppres RI) Number 93/P of 2024 concerning the Appointment of the Head of the Presidential Communications Office. In addition, based on the RI Presidential Decree Number 94/P of 2024, Dadan Hindayana was appointed as the head of the National Nutrition Agency. Meanwhile, the appointment of Taruna Ikrar as the head of the BPOM is based on the Presidential Decree of the Republic of Indonesia Number 115/TPA of 2024 concerning the appointment of key senior officials in the Food and Drug Supervision Agency. On this occasion, President Jokowi swore in the appointed agency heads, bureau heads and BPOM head. “I will be faithful to the 1945 Constitution of the Republic of Indonesia and implement all statutory regulations as directly as possible in the interest of my service to the nation and the state. “In carrying out my duties, I will uphold the ethics of the office, work to the best of my ability, with a full sense of responsibility,” the President said while dictating the oath of office. The inauguration event ended with congratulations from President Joko Widodo, followed by the limited number of guests present. Among them were Vice President Ma'ruf Amin, Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs Hadi Tjahjanto, Coordinating Minister for Human Development and Culture Muhadjir Effendy, Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto, Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, Minister-Secretary of State Pratikno, and Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung. Also present were State-Owned Enterprises Minister Erick Thohir, Trade Minister Zulkifli Hasan, Industry Minister Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita, Communication and Information Minister Budi Arie Setiadi, Agrarian Affairs and Spatial Planning/National Land Agency Minister Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono, Law and Human Rights Minister Supratman Andi Agtas, Investment Minister/BKPM Head Rosan Perkasa Roeslani, Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Bahlil Lahadalia and Presidential Advisory Council Chairman Wiranto. (BPMI Setpres)

