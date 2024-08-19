Trump shares fake 'Swifties for Trump' images





Harris accepts DNC nomination, Trump visits key states

Former President Donald Trump shared AI-generated images of women wearing “Swifties for Trump” T-shirts on his Truth Social account on Sunday, including a satirical post claiming that Taylor Swift fans were turning to Trump after security concerns forced the cancellation of her Vienna concerts earlier this month.

Trump captioned the post, “I agree!” and shared screenshots of four X-rated posts showing women wearing “Swifties for Trump” T-shirts, as well as a fabricated image of Taylor Swift that read, “Taylor wants you to vote for Donald Trump.”

Swift has not endorsed any presidential candidate in this election, but has endorsed President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2020 race. Swift has previously criticized Trump, including for his comments during the Black Lives Matter protests that followed the killing of George Floyd in 2020.

One of Trump’s X-rated posts, which showed several women wearing “Swifties for Trump” T-shirts in different colors, was tagged as satirical. The author of that post said it was clearly labeled as satirical and that he thought the Republican candidate “got the joke.”

Former President Donald Trump shared several AI-generated photos of women wearing “Swifties for Trump” T-shirts and a fake image supporting Taylor Swift, as well as photos of a real Trump supporter. @realDonaldTrump/TruthSocial

Trump’s post also contained two real photos of a Trump supporter named Jenna Piwowarczyk wearing a “Swifties for Trump” T-shirt. The photos were taken at a Trump rally in Racine, Wisconsin, on June 18, and posted to X by Wisconsin Right Now. The images were shared online in the days before Trump reposted the image.

In a video posted Saturday, Piwowarczyk said she was happy that the image of her wearing the T-shirt had gone “viral.” “It’s no secret that millions of young women voters consider themselves Swifties and we don’t want them to have to choose between loving Taylor Swift and supporting their conservative ideologies at the polls in November,” Piwowarczyk said.

Last week, Trump falsely claimed that Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign lied about the size of the crowd at his Aug. 7 rally in Detroit, Michigan. In a post on Truth Social, Trump falsely claimed that a photo of the crowd was created using artificial intelligence and that the crowd “didn’t exist.” In fact, images and videos from the event showed that the crowd was real, and the photo Trump questioned was a real image.

