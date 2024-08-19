Turkey Still Denies Calan Fair Trial After 25 Years

On July 17, I visited Geneva, Switzerland with my father. Of course, we had planned to visit famous sites, including the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Museum. After accidentally getting off the bus too early, a small protest quickly derailed our planned 15-minute walk. Ever the civil disobedience enthusiast, I had to see what it was all about.

As we got closer, things became clearer. I could make out the map of Kurdistan, my home country, on the protesters' banners. Kurds are an ethnic group spread across neighboring countries. regions in Armenia, Iraq, Iran, Syria and Turkey. Although Kurdistan never gained independence as a state, its borders are largely recognizable.

The protest took place right outside the UN headquarters, whose picturesque, flag-draped lawn was quiet except for a few dozen demonstrators. The protesters accused Turkey of preparing a genocide against the Kurds, an accusation that is not without merit.

The Kurds have faced a century of tragedyIn the 1930s, the young Turkish Republic brutally suppressed rebellions in the Kurdish regions, murder tens of thousands of civilians. More recently, Saddam Hussein's Baathist regime carried out a genocide in northern Iraq, populated by Kurds. Today, the regime of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan continues to perpetrate violence against the Kurds in Syria while restrict their political rights in their country. It is difficult not to feel the despair of a people who, even here, in the world capital of diplomacy, seem not to be heard.

Who is Abdullah Calan?

Flags bearing the borders of Kurdistan and posters of former Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) leader Abdullah Çalan adorned the demonstration in Geneva. Protesters chanted slogans calling for the release of former Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) leader Abdullah Çalan. The 75-year-old spent the last 25 years of his life in a Turkish prison.

Many Kurds love Calan. They affectionately call him Apo (Uncle). Born in 1949 in a Turkish Kurdish family, flag He tried to enlist in the Turkish army. As a young man, he dropped out of Ankara University after being imprisoned for distributing left-wing leaflets. Although he never earned a university degree, Calan had a reputation as an intelligent and well-educated man, at least according to my father.

Calan took his university experience with Marxism to heart and remained a left-wing activist throughout his life. After his university experience, Calan became an advocate for Kurdish independence. In 1977, he and two comrades published a manifestThe national path to the Kurdish revolution, which laid the foundations of the PKK's philosophy, stipulates that the liberation of the Kurds must be achieved by any means necessary, including violence.

Two years later, Calan and his comrades leak from Turkey to Syria. There they began recruiting local Kurds and training them as guerrillas. These fighters became the core of the PKK. Five years later, the PKK began its armed campaign, fighting Turkish forces and taking control of a small part of the territory. village in southeastern Turkey. The PKK claims it only targets the Turkish military and has never admitted attacking civilians.

Turkey, the US, the EU and much of the international community have declared the calan and the PKK terrorists. However, many Kurds consider him a revolutionary.

Calans' reign as leader of the PKK lasted 15 years before his imprisonment in 1999. Turkey has accused He has been accused of kidnapping Western tourists, killing civilians and even targeting his own people who dared to defy him during this period. Ask any of his supporters, including my father, and you will hear a story of Turkish intelligence fabricating narratives and setting traps.

Calan continued to flee He then travelled successively to Lebanon, Russia, Greece and several other countries to avoid capture by the Turkish authorities. He remained at the head of the PKK throughout. In 1999, Kenya capture calan and extradited him to Turkey. A Turkish court sentenced him to death for treason.

Calan was not given a fair trial

After the arrest, Kurds around the world protested in the embassies of Kenya, Turkey, Greece and the United States, without success.

In 2004, Turkey hopes to join the EU abolished the death penalty. Thus, Calans' sentence was commuted to life imprisonment.

In 2005, the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) governed Calans trial unfair. The court stressed that Turkey prevented Calans' lawyers, including Turkish and Dutch citizens, were unable to meet with their client. The court recommended a retrial, which Turkey refused.

Calan attempted to negotiate his freedom by negotiating a ceasefire between the PKK and the Turkish government. Not only did the attempt fail, but the ceasefire was also not respected. The PKK broken The first ceasefire in 2004. Another ceasefire began in 2009 and ended in 2011 and a third began in 2012 and ended with 2015. All this time, Calan has following to advocate for a negotiated agreement for Kurdish autonomy in Türkiye on similar bases to those Kurdish Regional Government in northern Iraq.

Which brings us to July 17. A quarter century after his arrest, Calans’ supporters continue to demonstrate for him. A few dozen pro-independence Kurds in flashy yellow vests are set to stand outside the UN building in Switzerland and plead a case that the ECHR has already ruled on. Turkey still won’t listen.

As I sat on the bus back to my hotel, I read about Calan and asked my father about him. I heard two different points of view: one from the world powers (the US, the EU) and the other from a Kurd who insisted that the plight of the Kurds should have been exhibited in the Red Cross and Red Crescent Museum.

My logical side has a hard time accepting this inconsistency. If Calan is a terrorist, why didn't Turkey just convict him in a fair trial? If Calan is a hero, why is his story so complicated?

I decided that, at the very least, Calan deserved a new trial. Turkey’s refusal does not prove Calan’s innocence, but it does say something about the country’s position in Kurdistan. Why are they afraid to make their case in court?

Furthermore, when did the United States and the European Union finally pressure Turkey, a member of NATO and the Council of Europe, to stop hiding behind terrorism and persecuting an ethnic minority? Did the West ever hesitate to push Turkey into the Middle East?

However, the Kurdish diaspora seems condemned to express itself alone. This demonstration in Geneva is recurrent weekly Since January 2021, Calan has remained isolated on Mral Island, an Alcatraz-like prison in the Sea of ​​Marmara. Turkey emptied Calan's prison island, keeping him alone for ten years from 1999 to 2009Since then, without visits from his family or lawyers, Calans has had only a few other inmates for company. Even now, the old man is allowed just a few hours a week of face-to-face time with other human beings.

As far as we can predict, the Kurdish diaspora will have to continue to protest.

[Anton Schauble edited this piece.]

The views expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the editorial policy of Fair Observers.