PM Modi's visit to Ukraine: India advocates diplomacy, dialogue to resolve Ukraine conflict: MEA





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his visit to kyiv on August 23, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

India has substantial and independent relations with Russia and Ukraine, which are self-sustaining, External Affairs Secretary Tanmaya Lal said on Monday while announcing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's historic visit to Poland and Ukraine later this week. This is not a zero-sum game. The Prime Minister also visited Russia. Many ideas were discussed. The Prime Minister also met President Zelensky several times over the past year, and they will meet again in Ukraine… The ongoing conflict will be part of the discussions…, Lal told the media. Mr Lal was responding to a question about whether the prime minister's visit to kyiv was a response to Western criticism of his visit to Russia in July. The Russian itinerary coincided with a major missile attack on Ukrainian targets, including a children's hospital in Kiev, and a special NATO summit attended by US allies and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Senior U.S. officials, including NSA chief Jake Sullivan and State Department official Donald Lu, have called the visit disappointing in terms of symbolism and timing. Mr. Zelensky has been particularly forceful in his rebukes, calling the embrace between Mr. Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin during their meeting a devastating blow to peace efforts. Mr Modi will visit Poland on August 21-22 and Ukraine on August 23, both of which will be landmark visits as it will be the first visit by an Indian prime minister to Poland in 45 years and the first to Ukraine in over 30 years. India has always maintained a very clear and consistent position that diplomacy and dialogue can resolve this conflict (between Russia and Ukraine) and lead to a lasting peace. So dialogue is absolutely essential. A lasting peace can only be achieved through options that are acceptable to both sides, and it can only be a negotiated settlement. On its part, India continues to engage with all stakeholders, Lal said, on the possibility of India coming up with a peace initiative. The meeting between Modi and Zelensky will provide an opportunity to review the entire range of relations between the two countries, including agriculture, economy, defence, pharmaceuticals and people-to-people relations, Lal said. He said 16 humanitarian aid packages have been delivered to Ukraine so far, ranging from medicines to power generators and medical equipment. I think 135 tonnes of equipment have been delivered so far and more initiatives are under consideration, he said. Without commenting directly on questions about the Ukrainian offensive in Russia's Kursk region, Lal said the conflict was ongoing and the resolution of this conflict could only be achieved through dialogue and diplomacy. The solution cannot be achieved on the battlefield, he added. The visit to Poland will mark the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries. Poland has an estimated Indian population of 25,000, including about 5,000 students. Poland played a pivotal role in helping India evacuate its 4,000 Indian students from Ukraine at the start of the Russian invasion in early 2022, Lal noted, acknowledging Warsaw's support. One of the unique ties between our countries dates back to the time of the 1940s, during the Second World War, when more than 6,000 Polish women and children found refuge in two princely states of India, Jamnagar and Kolhapur, Mr. Lal said.

