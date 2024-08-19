From gas prices to inflation and cost of living





The economy will be a hot topic at this week's Democratic National Convention, with Democrats likely to emphasize the strong U.S. recovery during President Joe Biden's term and the poor state of the labor market when Donald Trump left office, but the truth lies somewhere between the claims of Trump and Democratic nominee Kamala Harris, as both Trump and Biden have grappled with the unprecedented effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

GDP: The nation’s economic output has grown strongly under both Biden and Trump, with real gross domestic product, which tracks the inflation-adjusted value of all goods and services produced by the United States, growing at an annualized rate of 2.7% during Trump’s first three years and 3.5% during Biden’s. Trump’s annualized economic growth rate of 1.4% over his entire term is lower, though that includes the COVID-19 shock of 2020, while Biden-led growth is concentrated in 2021 at 5.9%, slowing to 1.9% and 2.5% in 2022 and 2023.

Stock market: Stocks have performed better under Trump, though both presidencies have coincided with above-average gains: The S&P 500 has returned 12.5% ​​annualized since Biden took office in 2021, compared with 16.3% under Trump (and there certainly hasn't been the stock market crash under Biden that his opponent predicted in the 2020 race).

Inflation: Inflation has been much worse under the Biden administration, rising 19% in Biden’s first 42 months in office compared with 6% in Trump’s first 42 months, according to the government’s consumer price index. Year-over-year inflation peaked under Biden at a four-decade high of 9% in 2022 before falling back to just over 3%, which Biden blamed on the lingering impact of COVID-19 and the war between Russia and Ukraine.

Labor Market: Both Biden and Trump have overseen strong labor markets. Since Biden took office, overall employment has increased 11%, average wages have increased 17%, and unemployment has fallen from 6.7% to 4.3%. It is particularly a sign of strength that job growth and unemployment below 4% have coincided with interest rate hikes and falling inflation, both of which typically hurt the labor market. Perhaps Trump’s most impressive labor market accomplishments have been the decline in unemployment from 4.7% to 3.5% in late 2019 and early 2020, matching its lowest level since 1969, and wage growth of 15%, outpacing inflation, during his four-year term.

The COVID-related jobs asterisk: Much of Biden’s labor market gains have come in the wake of the post-pandemic recovery, as unemployment was just 3.5% in February 2020 and the number of employed Americans increased by just 4%. Biden has focused largely on COVID-skewed data, and Trump’s labor market performance is strictly dependent on the deadline, as COVID-19 disruptions have reversed much of the nominal progress, briefly sending unemployment to an all-time high of 14.9% in April 2020 and actually causing the overall labor force to shrink from December 2016 to December 2020.

Consumer health: Consumer sentiment was lower last month than it had ever been under Trump, according to the widely watched University of Michigan survey, as Americans continue to feel the aftershocks of inflation despite strong economic growth numbers and a record stock market. The personal savings rate of 3.6% in April, which measures the percentage of Americans’ income left over after spending and taxes, was less than half the 7.7% rate in April 2019.

Gasoline prices: The average cost of a gallon of gasoline rose from $2.37 to $2.28 from December 2016 to 2020, reaching $3.41 last week, according to the Energy Information Administration, but gasoline prices hit a record high of more than $5 a gallon in 2022, shortly after Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent global energy prices soaring as the United States and its allies pledged not to buy oil from Russia, the world's third-largest oil producer.

Federal debt: The federal government's national debt of $35.2 trillion is more than 25% higher than it was the day Biden took office, after increasing 39% during Trump's presidency, from $19.95 trillion in January 2017, with the United States running a total deficit of $5.85 trillion for its 2021-2023 fiscal years, up from $2.43 trillion from 2017-2019 and a record $3.13 trillion in 2020 alone.

Peg News

Harris will formally accept her party’s presidential nomination at the DNC this week, after Biden ended his reelection bid due to party pressure over a shaky debate performance and weak poll numbers. Harris’s rise has bucked the party’s trend: A poll sponsored by the Financial Times showed voters have slightly more confidence in Harris than Trump on the economy, 42% to 41%, a major reversal from Trump’s six-point lead over Biden last month (the margin of error is 3.1 points). Harris campaigned in part on the Biden administration’s economic record, though voters have been skeptical of her in the past, touting the country’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Key context

The economy is the top issue on voters’ minds ahead of the November presidential election, according to multiple polls. Research also indicates that Americans have more confidence in Trump than Biden to oversee the economy, with Biden receiving the lowest level of confidence to do the right thing for the economy of any president since George W. Bush in 2008 in the midst of the Great Recession, according to a Gallup poll. That shaky confidence comes even as the Biden administration has touted the accomplishments of its presidency, such as record-high stock prices, GDP growth and the success of policies like his CHIPS Act that preceded the rise of artificial intelligence.

Tangent

Trump and his allies have downplayed the Biden-era job gains by claiming that they were 100% the result of illegal immigration, which is false, but the U.S.-born labor force grew by 2% under Biden, compared to 16% for the foreign-born U.S. workforce, many of whom immigrated legally. Misinformation has also made its way into discussions of inflation. Trump falsely claims that the past few years have seen the worst inflation the U.S. has ever seen and that total inflation is running at nearly 50% under Biden, which is far from true. The Biden camp has also mischaracterized inflation, with Biden claiming that he came to office with inflation at 9.1% (annual CPI inflation was 1.4% in January 2021).

Contra

Voters typically punish presidents when the economy is bad and reward presidents when the economy is strong, but no matter who occupies the Oval Office, their real power over economic conditions is limited. The pandemic-era recession and the post-pandemic inflationary frenzy have both been global phenomena. And while Biden and Trump have both touted lower gasoline prices at various points, the price often has more to do with supply and demand than government policy. More importantly, the real fulcrum of economic growth and inflation is arguably not the president, but the chair of the Federal Reserve.

