Indonesia's Crazy New Capital Is Built on Vanity





T THE LEGACY President Joko Widodo’s (or Jokowi’s) plan was supposed to be a corruption-free policy and infrastructure revolution in Indonesia. On the surface, he has partially succeeded on the latter count. During his decade in power, Jokowi’s government has overseen about 200 major projects. The grandest of them was officially inaugurated on August 17, when Nusantara, a brand-new capital carved out of the Borneo jungle, hosted festivities to mark Indonesia’s 79th Independence Day. The ceremony highlighted two uncomfortable questions. The first is whether Nusantara is an overly ambitious infrastructure project: a gigantic vanity project doomed to failure. The other is whether Jokowi will actually leave politics when his term ends in October and he is supposed to hand over power to Prabowo Subianto. Jokowi sees the relocation of the country’s capital as a key part of his legacy. When completed in 2045, Nusantara will mark Indonesia’s transformation into a developed country, according to encouraging announcements from the new capital’s planning authority. The city will house federal government offices and industrial hubs in sectors such as education and chemicals. It is expected to be powered entirely by renewable energy. Or so the visionaries say. Map: The Economist Jokowi’s project may not go as planned. The president had to delay his move to a new palace in the final weeks of his official term because of electricity and running water problems. Construction has been marred by problems with land acquisition, financing and management. The private sector is supposed to pay 80 percent of the new city’s $35 billion cost. But no substantive deal has yet been signed. And for all the environmental benefits touted for the future (the city is being built on land that has already been cleared), critics complain that its growth will accelerate deforestation and environmental degradation. Jakarta, the current capital, is under serious threat. According to an index compiled by the consultancy Maplecroft, no major city in the world faces as many climate-related threats. Groundwater extraction combined with rising sea levels are causing Jakarta to sink: parts of it could be submerged by 2050. But Jakarta’s disaster does not mean Nusantara’s triumph. The distance between the two cities is about 1,287 km. The government hopes that its industrial development plans will create enough jobs to attract 2 million people to Nusantara by 2045 and shift the country’s centre of gravity. For now, even civil servants are reluctant to take the plunge despite the perks they are being offered, including early promotions and free housing. The question is whether Indonesia’s next president will abandon this project. The more penetrating question is whether he will have the power to do so. In October, Jokowi will hand over the presidency to Mr. Prabowo, a garrulous former general accused of war crimes and whose family owns a sprawling business empire. Mr. Prabowo is hardly a proponent of a new era of Indonesian democracy. But beyond his checkered resume, it is also possible that there will be no clean transfer of power from Jokowi. Jokowi’s son will govern as vice president. On August 12, Airlangga Hartarto resigned as head of Golkar, the country’s oldest political party. In a news conference, he suggested that he had been forced to resign. Rumors have swirled that Jokowi will be named Golkar chief at an emergency meeting of party leaders on August 21. At the same time, parliament is considering creating a supreme advisory council. Some suspect that this is a new office for Jokowi to continue to exert influence over Mr. Prabawo’s administration. And on August 19, Jokowi reshuffled his cabinet, placing two allies, Rosan Roeslani and Bahlil Lahadalia, in key economic ministries: energy and investment. They will be able to exert considerable influence and patronage over major decisions such as mining concessions. All this suggests that Jokowi is doubling down on his efforts to stay in power. Mr. Prabawo has promised to continue and, if possible, complete the construction of Nusantaras during his term. Jokowi’s promise appears to be to continue, if possible, to exert some influence over Indonesian politics.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.economist.com/asia/2024/08/19/indonesias-crazy-new-capital-is-built-on-vanity The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos