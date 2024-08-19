Is the UK heading in the wrong direction? Bad news for Keir, as 52% of Britons agree





Monday, August 19, 2024 2:49 p.m.

| Updated:

Monday, August 19, 2024 2:50 p.m. According to a new poll conducted after the general election, 52% of Britons believe the UK is heading in the wrong direction. Pictured is Sir Keir Starmer. Photo: PA Around 52% of Britons believe the UK is heading in the wrong direction, according to a new poll conducted after the general election. According to pollsters Ipsos, 22% of respondents believe that the situation in Britain is moving in the right direction, three points less than in a survey conducted the previous month. The move comes after Sir Keir Starmer faced a week of violent riots in his first month as prime minister, as his government struggles to end ongoing public sector strikes that have affected trains and hospitals. While 19% answered neither, the misdirection figure also increased by three points, giving the country a net direction score of -30, down from -24 last month. Gideon Skinner, Senior Director of UK Politics at Ipsossaid that while the government was still enjoying a moderate honeymoon period, the level of pessimism around the state of the country was equally important for its long-term prospects. Learn more Election 2024: Business leaders prefer Starmer-Rayners cabinet over Tories, poll finds

He added: “The situation is not as bad as it was under the Tories, but half of Britons still think things are going in the wrong direction.” Meeting public expectations for improvement will be essential when the honeymoon period ends. The survey, called the Ipsos Political Pulse for August 2024, found that ratings for the Labour Party and individual politicians fell slightly in their second month in government. Conducted between August 9 and 12, the poll found that Sir Keir's approval rating had fallen to zero, down from +7 immediately after his July 4 election victory. And 38% of respondents have a favorable opinion of him, while 38% have an unfavorable opinion, an increase of five points from the July poll. Learn more Five of the best boys (and girls) at the polls

By comparison, Rishi Sunak scored -10 in his second month as prime minister in November 2022, and Boris Johnson was -8 at the same point in his term. However, 40% of them said they supported the Labour Party, compared to 37% who said they were unfavourable. While 58% of respondents said they were unfavourable to Sunak, 57% said they were unfavourable to the Conservative Party. Skinner added: The public feels a little more positive about [Labour] so they did it before the elections were called – they are more popular than their main opponents. But Labour's approval ratings are not unshakeable: there are signs of a slight increase in public criticism of Labour, the prime minister and other key cabinet ministers this month. Learn more Ipsos Mori: UK general election polling giant sees profits rise



