Indian President Modi to visit Ukraine after Zelensky criticises Putin meeting
NEW DELHI — Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Ukraine this week and meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the two countries announced Monday, weeks after their meeting. President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.
Modi will visit Ukraine on Friday at the invitation of Zelensky, Tanmaya Lal, a senior official in the Ministry of External Affairs, told a media briefing in New Delhi. He said the visit would provide an opportunity for the two leaders to discuss cooperation in defence, economic and trade ties, science and technology and other sectors.
The Ukrainian presidential office also announced Modi's trip, saying it was his first visit during which the two leaders will sign several cooperation documents and discuss issues of bilateral and multilateral cooperation.
Modi's Ukraine trip comes a month after Zelensky's criticism his two-day visit to Moscow in July, when he met Putin on the day Russian missiles hit Ukraine, killing dozens of people.
Zelensky called the meeting a huge disappointment and a devastating blow to peace efforts to see the leader of the world's largest democracy hugging the world's bloodiest criminal in Moscow on such a day. He also criticized Modi for hugging Putin during their meeting.
Modi did not directly address the strikes during his trip, but alluded to the bloodshed when speaking about his meeting with Putin.
“Whether it is a war, a struggle or a terrorist attack, any person who believes in humanity, when there is a loss of human lives, they are pained,” Modi said. “When innocent children are killed, when we see innocent children dying, then the heart hurts. And that pain is very horrible.”
India has avoided condemning the Russian invasion and instead urged Russia and Ukraine to resolve the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy.
“The conflict is ongoing and we believe that resolution of this conflict can only be done through dialogue and diplomacy,” Lal said on Monday. He added that India has always advocated diplomacy and dialogue to reach a negotiated settlement.
Under Modi, New Delhi is seeking to deepen its relations with the West while maintain ties with Moscow, It is a major defence supplier to India. It has carefully avoided ruffling a blow to Moscow, given that the partnership between the two countries dates back to the Cold War.
India has also become a key buyer of Russian oil following sanctions imposed by the United States and its allies, which have closed most Western markets to Russian exports. India now receives more than 40% of its oil imports from Russia, according to analysts.
The US has also expressed concerns about India's relations with Russia, especially at a time when Washington is seeking to strengthen ties with New Delhi to counterbalance China.
During Modi’s visit to Moscow, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan had warned New Delhi that it was unwise to bet on Russia as a reliable long-term partner. The US was also concerned about the timing of Modi’s visit, which came in the middle of the NATO summit in Washington, where the West has pledged support for Ukraine.
Modi and Zelensky last met in June, on the sidelines of the G7 meeting in Italy. The two leaders have also spoken several times by phone since the start of the war.
Ukraine is keen to strengthen its trade and economic ties with India, especially in agricultural exports, aviation cooperation and trade in pharmaceutical and industrial products, the Ukrainian president said earlier this year.
Bilateral trade between India and Ukraine has grown significantly over the last 25 years, reaching $3.3 billion in the financial year 2021-22, according to the Indian Ministry of External Affairs.
Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, India has also provided nearly 100 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Ukraine and neighbouring countries.
Associated Press writer Illia Novikov in kyiv, Ukraine, contributed to this report.
