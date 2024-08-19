Conservative Republican Endorses Harris, Calls Trump a Threat to Democracy





CNN —

Retired federal appeals court judge J. Michael Luttig, a prominent conservative jurist appointed to the post by President George H.W. Bush, is backing Vice President Kamala Harris over former President Donald Trump, whose candidacy he describes as an existential threat to American democracy.

It will be the first time that Luttig, a veteran of two Republican administrations, has voted for a Democrat.

“In the 2024 presidential election, there is only one political party and one presidential candidate who can claim to be the defender and protector of democracy, the Constitution, and the rule of law in America,” Luttig wrote in a statement obtained exclusively by CNN. “Therefore, I will be voting without hesitation for the Democratic Party’s nominee for President of the United States, Vice President of the United States Kamala Harris.”

Luttig played a now-famous role in persuading then-Vice President Mike Pence to defy Trump and certify the 2020 presidential election. In a series of tweets written at the request of Pence’s lawyer, Luttig spelled out in stark terms the legal rationale for Pence rejecting the former president’s attempt to overturn Joe Biden’s victory.

Since then, Luttig has become a prominent constitutional critic of Trump. In endorsing Harris, Luttig is arguing that partisan distinctions must be set aside in this election to prevent the singularly unfit Trump from returning to the White House.

In voting for Vice President Harris, I assume that her public policy views are very different from mine, Luttig writes, but I am indifferent in this election to her political views on any issue other than American democracy, the Constitution, and the rule of law, as I believe all Americans should be.

Luttig’s harsh criticism of Trump and his support for Harris underscore the depth of divisions between Reagan-Bush-era Republicans and the modern Trump-dominated Republican Party. The former judge is as ruthless toward the Republican Party as he is toward Trump, whom he says together launched the war on American democracy.

The corrosive effects, he adds, will reverberate for generations.

Because of the former president’s repeated and deliberately false claims that he won the 2020 election, millions of Americans no longer have faith or trust in our national elections, and many never will again, Luttig writes. Many Americans, especially young people, have even begun to question whether constitutional democracy is the best form of self-government for America.

The stakes, Luttig argues, are as high today as they were in the late 18th century, when the country's founders and framers of the U.S. Constitution, including Alexander Hamilton and Thomas Jefferson, usually political enemies, gathered to express concern about the potential emergence of an authoritarian demagogue.

The time has come for America to make a choice, Luttig writes. It is time for all Americans to stand up and say whether they believe in American democracy, the Constitution, and the rule of law, and whether they want America to do the same or not.

Although this is the first time Luttig has lobbied for a Democrat in an election, he has, in the aftermath of January 6, 2021, supported some of the Biden administration’s decisions. He wholeheartedly supported the 2022 nomination of Ketanji Brown Jackson, now a Supreme Court Justice, to the Supreme Court, even challenging Republicans who said they would not vote for his confirmation.

The president knew at the time that there were a number of highly qualified black women on the lower federal courts from whom he could choose, including Justice Jackson, and Republicans should have known that the president would nominate one of these extremely qualified black women to succeed Justice Breyer, he wrote at the time.

Luttig now joins a number of prominent Republicans who are backing Harris, including former congressmen Joe Walsh, Barbara Comstock and Adam Kinzinger.

Kinzinger, now a CNN contributor, will have a high-profile speech this week at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, also a CNN contributor, endorsed Harris in a late July op-ed for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

His campaign, he writes, is the best way to prevent another tainted Trump presidency.

Speaking to CNN, Luttig said his decision to publicly support Harris was a matter of discerning right from wrong and acting accordingly.

In my faith, we believe that one day we will have to answer for our wrongs. I have always tried to live my life in anticipation of that day. Imperfectly, of course. But I have tried, Luttig said, moved. My support for the vice president was the right thing to do. It would have been wrong for me to remain silent, and I believe I should one day have had to answer for that silence.

It really is that simple.

