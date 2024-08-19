Many foreign media outlets highlight Jokowi's cabinet reshuffle before his resignation











Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – Many foreign media outlets have highlighted the cabinet reshuffle carried out by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) before his resignation. From Singapore, Japan, Hong Kong, to the United States and in the Arab media. Japanese media, Nikkeifor example by writing an article entitled “Jokowi picks Prabowo's aides for key posts in cabinet reshuffle”. It was mentioned how Jokowi had changed the composition of his cabinet to include several figures close to his potential successor, Defense Minister (Menhan) and President-elect Prabowo Subianto. “Indonesian President Joko 'Jokowi' Widodo inaugurated several new ministers on Monday in a cabinet reshuffle two months before his term ends, with figures close to new leader Prabowo Subianto taking key positions,” the page said, quoted on Tuesday (8/20/2024). “Jokowi and Prabowo have been taking steps toward the handover for months. In July, Jokowi appointed Prabowo's nephew, Thomas Djiwandono, as deputy finance minister. Djiwandono's appointment was aimed at advancing budget allocations for Prabowo's key policies, such as the free school meals program,” the page further explained. The same thing was also published in Hong Kong media, The South China Morning Post (SCMP) newspaper. It was explained how Jokowi reshuffled the cabinet, which is said to be an effort to increase support for Prabowo and ensure continuity. “This is Widodo's fourth cabinet reshuffle in the past 12 months,” the page said in an article titled “Widodo, Indonesia's president, reshuffles his cabinet, a move that appears to strengthen Prabowo and ensure continuity.” “This reshuffle will probably be the basis of the next government,” he added, including comments from local observer from the National Agency for Research and Innovation (BRIN) Wasisto Rahardjo. Meanwhile, Singapore media Channel News Asia (CNA) how questions are arising from a number of parties about the need for a reshuffle. It was also mentioned how the replaced ministers were linked to changes in the political orientation of some parties, which are now at odds with Jokowi. “Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) reshuffled his cabinet on Monday, August 19, replacing two ministers linked to the opposition,” the page wrote in an article titled via an article titled “Indonesian President Jokowi is reshuffling his cabinet two months before his term ends, but his critics question whether changes are necessary.” “However, some critics have questioned the government changes because they came just two months before Jokowi resigned in October to make way for his successor, President-elect Prabowo Subianto,” he added. “In this reshuffle, Mr. Jokowi replaced two ministers associated with the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P): Minister of Law and Human Rights Yasonna Laoly and Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Arifin Tasrif,” he explained. “According to observers, even though the president's prerogative to replace ministers exists, the changes in government are seen as highly politically motivated, judging by the new officials who come from the coalition that supports him.” (boss/boss) Watch the video below: Jokowi Appoints Nutrition Agency Head, BPOM Head, and Communications Office Head

Next article



Asked about cabinet reshuffle rumors, Jokowi: Yes, it's possible!







Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbcindonesia.com/news/20240820050403-4-564611/ramai-ramai-media-asing-sorot-jokowi-reshuffel-kabinet-jelang-lengser The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos