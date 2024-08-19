Donald Trump feels election is slipping away from him, says former staffer





Former White House aide Sarah Matthews said she believes Donald Trump is “desperate” because he feels the election is “slipping away from him.”

Matthews, who served as Trump's deputy White House press secretary from June 2020 to January 2021, spoke about her thoughts on the former president's state of mind.

She was speaking in an interview on MSNBC about one of Trump's posts on Truth Social, which claimed that Vice President Kamala Harris used AI-generated imagery to make the crowd appear larger at one of her campaign rallies.

Matthews said: “I think he feels like this election is getting out of hand, and that’s where you start to see him fall into these conspiracy theories, like you noted with the AI-generated crowds, which obviously can be easily disproven.”

She added: “It's crazy, it's true, and there will be people who believe it, because he's pushing it to the limit. And that's what happens when he's desperate, he pushes these conspiracy theories.”

Donald Trump on August 15, 2024 in Bedminster, New Jersey. One of his former aides said she thought he was worried about losing the election. Donald Trump on August 15, 2024 in Bedminster, New Jersey. One of his former aides said she thought he was worried about losing the election. AP

Matthews went on to criticize Trump's recent posts in general, including comments in which he apparently questioned Harris' racial identity.

Harris called Trump “disrespectful” after he questioned her race, saying he “didn't know she was black.”

He made the remarks during an appearance at the National Association of Black Journalists.

She said: “These are not winning campaign messages, but that's what he does when he feels attacked, he uses these kinds of defensive lines that don't make much sense for a campaign.

“I can assure you that his campaign is telling him to talk about politics, they want him to go out and talk about the economy, immigration, things that voters actually care about.

“Because I can assure you that none of the things he talks about at his rallies or in his posts on Truth Social are top of mind for most voters.”

A Trump campaign spokesperson, Steven Cheung, told Newsweek in response to Matthews' comments: “No one knows who Sarah Matthews is. She was not a press secretary, but a staffer who has no idea what she's talking about.”

Trump had mentioned Harris' rally at Detroit Metropolitan Airport on August 7, which several images and clips on social media showed was packed with people. According to local news outlet MLive, about 15,000 people attended the rally.

But Trump shared a post claiming that Harris' campaign had edited the photo, pointing out that the crowd was not reflected in the plane in front of them.

The Republican candidate wrote: “Did anyone notice that Kamala CHEATED at the airport? There was no one on the plane, and she “AI’d” it and showed a massive “crowd” of so-called followers, BUT THEY DIDN’T EXIST!”

“She was reported by a maintenance worker at the airport when he noticed the fake crowd photo, but there was no one there, which was later confirmed by the reflection of the mirror on the vice president's plane.

“She is a CHEATER. NOBODY expected her, and the “crowd” looked like 10,000 people! Same thing happens with her fake “crowds” at her speeches. This is how Democrats win elections, by CHEATING – and they are even worse at the polls. She should be disqualified because creating a false image is ELECTION INTERFERENCE. Anyone who does this is cheating at EVERYTHING!”

The BBC investigated the claim and assessed the metadata of the original image sent to it by the Harris campaign. It determined that the photo was taken by an iPhone 12 Pro Max device on August 7 at 6:28pm local time.

Newsweek reached out to Trump's team via email for a response to this article.

