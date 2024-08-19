Priti Patel is back – to everyone's surprise, except her own

Former Home Secretary Dame Priti Patel (Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Tell a friend that you seriously believe Priti Patel could be the next leader of the Conservative Party, and you will probably be met with a look of disbelief. Surely you don’t mean Priti Patel, the former home secretary, known for being a staunch ally of Boris Johnson, the architect of the toxic Rwanda deportation plan and the minister accused of bullying her staff?

Yes, that’s Patel. Surprised? You shouldn’t be. A recent poll of Conservative Party members ranked Patel as the second-most-favored candidate for the party leadership. While she is widely seen as an unpopular politician known for her divisive policies, it’s not the voters’ opinions that count here. In a Conservative leadership race, it’s the members who decide, and that’s where Patel holds a clear advantage.

The former home secretary has mastered the art of the long game. At a time when the Conservative Party is deeply divided over the causes of its rapid decline, Patel remains popular with MPs despite those divisions. She orchestrated a quiet exit from government after Johnson’s fall, spending the last two years without intervening decisively.

Remaining on the back benches, she has not been tainted by Liz Truss’s disastrous economic experiment or Rishi Sunak’s weak and rudderless administration. Her strategic positioning gives her an unblemished record compared with the current frontrunner, James Cleverly. Her close association with Sunak’s government, particularly on immigration, ties her to its failures – failures that many see as the main reasons for the party’s downfall. She will find it much harder to present herself as a clean break from the current leadership.

Although she served under Johnson and remained a close ally, Patel has avoided getting too involved in Partygate or the other controversies that ended his term. As such, she is seen as Johnson’s continuity candidate this time around without the corruption, appealing to a growing faction within the party that wonders whether it should have weathered the storm instead of sinking into a leadership contest.

Patel’s methodical approach to members has also been remarkable. At last year’s Democratic Conservative Organisation conference, she boldly declared that members are the heart and soul of our party and should never be taken for granted. More recently, she launched her leadership campaign by proposing to give members a stronger voice in party policy-making: “I would give them a much greater role in policy decisions, on the party board and with a democratically elected party president.” Her overtures show that she has long understood where real power lies within the Conservative Party.

In practical terms, Patel has several advantages over her rivals. She is a well-established and experienced MP, with a relatively secure majority and a wealth of ministerial and government experience. Ideologically, Patel has long had a reputation as a staunch Thatcherite – a label that is universally accepted by Conservative Party members – and her embrace of the Rwanda plan appeals to those who are calling for a tougher stance on immigration.

Does this mean Patel is the favourite? Not necessarily. Conservative leadership elections tend to throw up surprises, and Patel’s migration record could come under scrutiny as the race heats up. Critics within the party could argue that her stance, while hardline in rhetoric, was ineffective in practice, as she oversaw a series of relaxed immigration rules during her time as home secretary.

What gives Patel a distinct advantage is her allies. Beyond her ties to Johnson, Patel enjoys a close friendship with Nigel Farage, whom she has known for more than 20 years. As the perception that Reform remains the greatest threat to the Conservatives’ existence spreads, Patel’s well-publicised relationship with the party leader may well be the key to winning back that lost support. While she has ruled out a formal alliance with Farage, an informal understanding and a widely publicised friendship could tempt those who abandoned the Conservatives under Sunak to return.

While Patel’s rise may seem unlikely and perhaps even reprehensible to some, her strategic patience and ideological consistency make her a prime candidate in the Conservative leadership race. For members eager to return to grassroots conservatism and a group of MPs who long for the days of Johnson’s approval ratings, Patel is looking increasingly likely.

Zo Grnewald is an independent political journalist and radio presenter. She is a panel member of the show Oh my God, what now? podcast and presents Politics without censorship on Fubar Radio