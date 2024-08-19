Donald Trump's Granddaughter Kai Trump Commits to University of Miami to Play Golf – NBC 6 South Florida





Donald Trump's granddaughter could soon be playing golf wearing the orange and green jersey of the Miami Hurricanes.

Kai Trump, the former president's 17-year-old granddaughter, took to Instagram on Sunday to announce her verbal commitment to play golf at the University of Miami.

“I’m so excited to be a Cane and represent the University of Miami. Gooo Canes!” she posted.

The teenager is the former president's eldest granddaughter and the daughter of Donald Trump Jr. and his ex-wife, Vanessa Trump.

She thanked her parents and grandfather in the mail.

“I would like to thank my mother, Vanessa, and my father, Don, for always supporting me throughout my journey. I would also like to thank my amazing team for getting me this far,” she said. “I would like to thank my grandfather for providing me with access to great courses and providing me with tremendous support.”

Kai Trump is an avid golfer and in addition to her Instagram, she has a YouTube channel dedicated to her love of the sport.

In a video on her YouTube channel, Trump said she started playing golf at age 2 thanks to her mother. She said she wanted to become a professional golfer and that reaching that level was a major goal of hers.

Kai Trump, granddaughter of former United States President Donald Trump, plays golf during a visit a day before the 2022 LIV Golf Invitational Miami at Trump National Doral Miami Golf Club on October 27, 2022, in Miami, Florida. (Photo by GIORGIO VIERA/AFP via Getty Images)

She was spotted playing the LIV Golf Team Championship ProAm at Trump National Doral Golf Club in 2022, and has discussed her game with her grandfather, including during his speech at the Republican National Convention last month.

“He calls me in the middle of the day to ask how my golf game is going and tells me everything he’s doing, but I have to remind him that I’m in school and I’ll have to call him later,” she said at the convention. “When we’re playing golf together, if I’m not on his team, he tries to talk to me and he’s always surprised that I don’t let him get to me. But I have to remind him that I’m also a Trump.”

