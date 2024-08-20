Trump defends personal attacks on Harris, discusses election result and medical records release





Former President and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump said in an exclusive television interview that he would release his medical records as he faces Vice President Kamala Harris in the race for the White House. Trump, 78, also defended his repeated insults of Harris' intelligence and said he would accept the outcome of the election if he believes the election is “free and fair.”

He spoke with CBS News political correspondent Caitlin Huey-Burns in Pennsylvania on Monday, as Democrats kick off the Democratic convention in Chicago.

“Are you going to make your medical records public?” Huey-Burns asked the former president.

“Sure, I would gladly do that, of course,” Trump replied.

Barely a month after an assassination attempt at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, Trump insisted that no, he does not suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder and has not experienced any other lasting effects after a gunman grazed his ear with a bullet.

The Republican candidate said he had just taken a medical exam and received a “perfect score” as well as two cognitive tests, which he said he “passed with flying colors.”

“I got it all right,” Trump said. “And one of the doctors said, ‘I’ve never seen this before, where it’s all right.’ No, I have no problem with it. I would go further: I think that every person running for president, whether they’re 75, 65 or 45, should get a cognitive test.”

Trump says he supports child tax credit, talks economy and more 04:12

In recent rallies, Trump has complained about President Biden’s replacement as head of his team, calling Harris’s appointment a “coup.” He has also criticized her intelligence, repeatedly calling her “stupid,” despite her long legal career.

Huey-Burns asked Trump if that was the right message to convince moderate voters, the kind of voters Trump will need in key swing states.

“No, I don’t think so,” Trump said. “I think the message is they’ve done a poor job. I mean, if you look at this economy, if you look at inflation, you know, I love this country. I have to do what it takes to win. I have to move this country forward, because we’re going to lose our country.”

But when asked for specifics, Trump could not cite any evidence or examples of Harris' intellectual deficits.

“Our country needs a very smart person, and I don’t think she’s a very smart person,” Trump responded. “So I don’t mean to… I don’t mean that as an insult, it’s just a fact.”

“What evidence do you have for that?” Huey-Burns asked.

“I’ve looked at what she’s said, I’ve looked at the way she acts, I’ve looked at her record — her crazy record — I’ve looked at her policies. I don’t think she is,” Trump responded. “I could say she is, and I know that would be great. And the other thing is, we have to win this election.”

The former president said he would release a shortlist of potential Supreme Court nominees within the next month.

“I'll release it, I would say, in the next three or four weeks,” he said.

Trump also said he supports expanding the child tax credit, a measure his running mate, Sen. J.D. Vance, pushed during his campaign. Vance proposed increasing the annual tax credit from $2,000 to $5,000. Harris later said she would like to increase the annual tax credit by $6,000 for parents of newborns.

“The answer is yes, we will take care of the children of this country,” Trump told Huey-Burns.

The Republican candidate also said he would accept the results of a free and fair election, even though he did not do so following his defeat to Mr Biden in November 2020. Trump has continued to undermine the credibility and integrity of that election, despite his own top security officials insisting it was the most secure election in history.

“I think if I lose, this country will go into a downward spiral, the likes of which it has never seen before – like 1929 – but if I do, and it's free and fair, absolutely, I will accept the results,” Trump told Huey-Burns.

Trump has said he would accept the results of a free election because he is an “honorable person.”

“If I see that we had a free and fair election, which I hope I can say, but if I see that, I will be… you will never see a more honorable person than me,” Trump said. “I am an honorable person.”

In May, Trump was convicted of felonies in New York over a payment to an adult film star just before the 2016 presidential election. He faces additional criminal charges over his alleged involvement in a scheme to obstruct the peaceful transfer of power after his 2020 election loss to Joe Biden. He has pleaded not guilty.

Trump said he thought there were “a lot of problems with the last election” but told Huey-Burns: “I think there are things that have been done over the last four years that will make this election a free and fair election.”

More from Kathryn Watson

Kathryn Watson is a political reporter for CBS News Digital, based in Washington, DC.

