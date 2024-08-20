Indian President Modi to visit Ukraine on Friday, weeks after Russia trip | Russia-Ukraine War





The Indian government has sought to balance its close ties with Russia and its Western allies.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Ukraine this week and meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, several weeks after meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow. Modi's visit, the first by an Indian leader in more than 30 years, will take place on Friday, India's external affairs ministry said on Monday. Modi's visit will provide an opportunity for the two leaders to discuss cooperation in defence, economic and trade ties, science and technology and other sectors, Tanmaya Lal, a senior external affairs ministry official, said at a briefing in New Delhi. The Ukrainian presidential office also announced Modi's trip, saying it was his first visit during which the two leaders will sign several cooperation documents and discuss issues of bilateral and multilateral cooperation. Modi's trip to Ukraine comes a month after Zelenskyy criticized his two-day visit to Moscow in July, when he met Putin on the day Russian missiles struck Ukraine, killing dozens. Zelensky called the meeting a huge disappointment and a devastating blow to peace efforts to see the leader of the world's largest democracy hugging the world's bloodiest criminal in Moscow on such a day. He also criticized Modi for hugging Putin during their meeting. Modi did not directly address the strikes during his trip, but alluded to the bloodshed when speaking about his meeting with Putin. “Whether it is a war, a struggle or a terrorist attack, any person who believes in humanity, when there is a loss of human life, it pains,” Modi said. “When innocent children are killed, when we see them dying, the heart hurts. And that pain is very horrible.” Dialogue and diplomacy India has avoided condemning the Russian invasion and instead urged Russia and Ukraine to resolve the conflict through diplomacy. The conflict is ongoing and we believe that the resolution of this conflict can only come through dialogue and diplomacy, Lal said on Monday. The Modi government has so far sought to balance its close ties with Russia and Western allies like the United States, pushing India to take a more decisive stance against Russia's war, without much success. India is the world's largest buyer of Russian arms and is seeking to profit from cheaper Russian oil, while the United States and European countries seek to limit the Russian energy sector's access to the global market. India's position, which seeks close ties with the West and Russia, is shared by many non-Western countries that have expressed disapproval of the Russian war but reject what they see as a binary choice between two competing camps. Others found appeals to themes such as human rights and international law unconvincing or hypocritical, pointing to the West's continued support for Israel's war in Gaza amid allegations of widespread human rights abuses. The United States, which views India as a key partner in its efforts to counter China's influence in Asia, has largely accepted Modi's desire for friendly relations with Russia. This is not a zero-sum game, Lal said, adding that peace in Ukraine can only be achieved through a negotiated settlement.

