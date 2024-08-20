Trkiyes AK Party to Launch Workshop for New Constitution

Although it appears to have been sidelined in favour of more pressing issues, the new constitution remains on the Justice and Development Party's (AKP) agenda. Party Deputy Chairwoman Hayati Yazc said a workshop on the topic was planned for October.

We will discuss a road map, methods for drafting a new constitution and the role of the party, he said.

The debate over the constitution has been long-running, and for more than a decade, President Recep Tayyip Erdoan and his AKP party have led the struggle to gain the support of other political parties to draft a new constitution. The opposition has been reluctant and, at times, downright hostile to attempts to create a new constitution. Its reasons have been primarily political, and it has opposed a constitution that would be imposed on it by the government, despite Erdoan's repeated statements that it wanted to consult with other parties before starting work.

The current constitution was put into effect in 1982 following a military coup that led to the detention of hundreds of thousands of people as well as mass trials, torture and executions, still representing a dark period in Turkish political history.

The document has undergone nearly 20 amendments over the years to adapt to global and regional geopolitical conjectures. The most notable changes were introduced by referendum in 2010, allowing the perpetrators of the 1980 coup to be tried in civilian courts, and in 2017, replacing the parliamentary system with an executive presidency.

In 2007, the AKP attempted an overhaul by assigning a committee to draft a bill, which was abandoned following strong criticism from the opposition.

Since then, the party has worked on more robust proposals. The proposed changes focused on freedom, the right to security, the right to a fair trial, freedom of expression, and the rights of women and people with disabilities. Strengthening these rights and freedoms has encountered administrative obstacles that have prevented their proper implementation.

At least 400 MPs must ratify a new draft constitution in parliament. Beyond 360 votes, a referendum would allow the people to decide. The AKP retained 268 seats in the 2023 parliamentary elections, far more than its closest rival, the Republican People's Party (CHP), which won 169 seats. The AKP, however, is part of the People's Alliance, which also includes its closest ally, the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), and they together hold 323 seats.

Following the March 31 municipal elections, Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmu launched a series of one-on-one talks with political party leaders, with a view to reaching an agreement on methods for drafting a new constitution.

“Drafting a new constitution is still on Turkey's agenda and his party has proposed it on all platforms. It is not just a wish, it is a necessity, it is a right of this nation,” he told Anadolu Agency (AA).

The nation has not been able to exercise its right to draft a new constitution so far. The constitutions adopted during the republic and before that period were drafted in extraordinary circumstances. The constitutions of 1961 and 1982 were themselves drafted by putschists, he stressed.

“The Constitution reflects the democratic vision of a country. Turkey needs such an important text. The amendments made to the current Constitution have led to incompatibilities and gaps in the articles. Moreover, the implementation of the amendments takes time. We see gaps in the implementation. We call on the political parties to discuss them,” Yazc said.

Explaining the process, Yazc said that preparations for a new constitution have started through a scientific committee formed on the instructions of President Erdoğan and that this committee has prepared a draft. He said that they are ready to discuss it. We will draft the constitution together and this is the right thing to do. Everyone should contribute to it, he said.

The workshop will bring together legal experts, political science experts and academics in relevant fields.

“It will be a scientific meeting. We will hear suggestions and then we will prepare a report that will be approved by our party board. We will be in contact with other political parties. We want to reach a consensus with them,” he said.

He said they might consider forming a joint committee if the workshop is successful. The AK Party had held a similar workshop in the past, but Yazc says the committee created then simply reached consensus with the parties on revising existing articles of the constitution.

Yazc also raised the possibility of a referendum if the new constitution is created. It is necessary to obtain the approval of the nation even if the Parliament adopts it, he stressed.