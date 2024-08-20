No, Taylor Swift Did Not Support Donald Trump. A Look Back at the Pop Star's Political History





Swift officially endorsed Joe Biden for president in 2020, honoring Vice President (and current 2024 Democratic nominee) Kamala Harris during the debate and telling V magazine, “The change we need most is to elect a president who recognizes that people of color deserve to feel safe and represented, that women deserve the right to choose what happens to their bodies, and that the LGBTQIA+ community deserves to be recognized and included.” True to form, Swift even celebrated the occasion with personalized Biden cookies!

And what about 2016?

“To be perfectly honest, there isn’t much to report about Swift’s public political allegiances prior to 2018, the year Swift endorsed former Tennessee Gov. Phil Bredes, a Democrat, in his Senate race against Republican Marsha Blackburn in her home state. In the past, I have been reluctant to publicly express my political views, but due to several events in my life and the world over the past two years, I feel very differently now,” Swift wrote on Instagram at the time, adding, “I have always and will always vote based on the candidate who will protect and uphold the human rights we all deserve in this country.”

What political issues did Swift speak out on?

Swift has posted messages of support for the youth gun control group March for Our Lives and the pro-LGBTQ+ Equality Act, called Trump's presidency an autocracy in 2019, and described herself as avowedly pro-choice. Swift has also advocated for the removal of Confederate statues in Tennessee, lamented the overturning of Roe v. Wade in 2022, and allowed her song “Only the Young” to be used in a political ad for California Democrat Eric Swalwell's 2020 re-election campaign.

How has Swift's involvement affected political engagement in the past?

California Gov. Gavin Newsom said last year that Swift’s influence on the 2024 presidential election would be extremely powerful, and while Swift has yet to endorse a candidate, an endorsement from Harris-Walz seems imminent. Swift’s fan base, while large, is certainly progressive. If an election were held today and there were only two candidates on the ballot, 69% of Swift’s fans would vote for Biden, 21% for Trump, and 10% are unsure, according to a recent report from polling firm Change Research, which also notes that Swiftie’s top policy priorities include banning abortion, gun violence, climate change, and high health care costs.

Well, if Swiftonomics really does boost the global economy, who’s to say that a dedicated and loyal group of Swifties can’t drive meaningful political change? After all, on National Vote Day 2023, a single Instagram story from Swift asking fans to register to vote on Vote.org attracted nearly 35,000 new registered voters.

