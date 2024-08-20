Politics
Jokowi reshuffles cabinet two months before end of term DW 19.08.2024
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) officially appointed a number of new officials today. Seven officials were appointed today, ranging from agency heads to ministers.
The inauguration took place at the Presidential Palace in Central Jakarta on Monday (19/8/2024). In addition to appointing new officials, Jokowi also made changes to the ranks of the Advanced Indonesian Cabinet.
A total of seven officials are appointed today by Jokowi. The inauguration took place today at 09:30 WIB.
Here is a list of ministers, deputy ministers and agency heads appointed by Jokowi:
1. Supratman Andi Agtas becomes Minister of Law and Human Rights of the Republic of Indonesia
2. Bahlil Lahadalia becomes Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources
3. Rosan Roeslani becomes Minister of Investment
4. Angga Raka Prabowo becomes Deputy Minister of Communication and Information
5. Professor Dadan Hindayana became the head of the Nutrition Agency
6. Hasan Nasbi becomes head of the presidential communications office
7. Taruna agrees to become responsible for BPOM.
New councils and departments
Angga Raka will assist Minister of Communication and Information Budi Arie Setiade in carrying out his duties at Kominfo. Budi said Kominfo has a very difficult task.
“The task of the Ministry of Communication and Information is very difficult. A number of things must be completed in a short time,” Budi said on Monday (19/8).
According to Budi, the tasks of Kominfo that need to be accomplished immediately are:
1. Derived and institutional rules for the implementation of the law on the protection of personal data
2. Accelerate the eradication of online gambling
3. Improving national data architecture and governance
4. Using AI for public services
Meanwhile, the National Nutrition Agency is a newly established institution by President Jokowi on August 15, 2024. This institution was established by Jokowi through Presidential Regulation Number 83 of 2024 concerning the National Nutrition Agency.
The National Nutrition Agency is headed by a chief now officially held by Dadan Hindayana. Dadan will be responsible for leading and being responsible for the tasks of this institution. Dadan will also be assisted by many deputies to carry out the functions of the National Nutrition Agency.
Meanwhile, Taruna Ikrar has been appointed as the permanent head of BPOM after Penny K Lukito ended her duties as head of BPOM in November 2023. Currently, the position of head of BPOM is held by the executor, namely Rizka Andalusia.
For the position of Head of the Presidential Communications Office, it is known that this is a position newly appointed by President Jokowi through a Perpes. The establishment of the Presidential Communications Office was established by Presidential Regulation Number 82 of 2024, signed by Jokowi on August 15, 2024 and promulgated on the same day.
This institution was created in order to achieve the effectiveness of the implementation of the President's strategic communications and information in a synergistic and integrated manner.
“The Presidential Communications Office is a non-structural institution created by the President to ensure communication and information on the strategic policies and priority programs of the President,” reads Article 1, point 1 of this presidential decree.
Palace: the reshuffle in favor of the government transition is going well
The Palace said the reshuffle was carried out to support a smooth and efficient government transition.
“The appointment of ministers, deputy ministers and heads of agencies is necessary to prepare and support the government transition so that it runs smoothly, smoothly and effectively,” Presidential Staff Coordinator Ari Dwipayana told reporters on Monday (19/8/2024).
Meanwhile, Gerindra Party DPP Daily Chairman Sufmi Dasco Ahmad stressed that the inauguration of new ministers by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) today was an effort to synchronize the new government. Dasco said that the inauguration of this minister was very necessary.
“Yes, there are many things that need to be synchronized, so there are several things that we ask to be accelerated, for example synchronization for the new government in the future,” Dasco said at the State Palace in Jakarta, Monday (19/8/2024).
Dasco also stressed that a reshuffle must be carried out in the last two months of President Jokowi's administration. This is to ensure that the new government led by Prabowo Subianto and Gibran Rakabuming Raka can function effectively.
“The reshuffle of the last two months was actually aimed at speeding up important issues, it really needs to be synchronized so that the new government can function directly and effectively,” he stressed. (gtp/gtp)
|
