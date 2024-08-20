Majority of Britons believe UK is heading in wrong direction





Sir Keir Starmer hasn’t exactly had the easiest start to his term in office, with recent riots, the country’s financial woes and today’s decision to activate emergency measures in prisons. And now it seems the Prime Minister’s popularity with the public has taken a hit too. A new Ipsos poll reveals the Prime Minister’s net approval rating has plummeted from its post-election score of +7 to 0. While Starmer is still the most liked politician in the poll and scores higher than Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak two months into their tenure, it turns out that more than half of Britons think things in the UK are going in the wrong direction. It’s a short-lived honeymoon. Despite a rather disappointing result for Sir Keir and his Starmtroopers, it turns out that just a fifth of Britons think the country is heading in the right direction, according to data collected from 1,148 adults between 9 and 12 August. The top team of Starmtroopers aren’t doing too well in the public eye either: Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner, Home Secretary Yvette Cooper and Chancellor Rachel Reeves have all seen their approval ratings rise since Labour’s victory in July. Not exactly the change they were hoping for, is it? And there is more trouble on the horizon for Starmer’s army. The left is also under scrutiny for some rather curious civil service hires. First was the appointment of Ian Corfields as chief investment officer at the Treasury. The department is under scrutiny after it emerged that the civil service watchdog was not informed of Corfields’ status as a Labour donor, despite the fact that he has given more than $20,000 to the party over the past nine years, including $5,000 to current chancellor Rachel Reeves. This weekend, a second appointment came under scrutiny, after Emily Middleton was appointed director general of the Department of Science and Technology. Middleton is another party donor, with the former businesswomen’s consultancy giving the party a whopping $67,000. Conservative leadership candidate James Cleverly has slammed Labour’s highly questionable practices in civil service recruitment, while former Conservative special representative Henry Newman took to Twitter to publicly question the transparency of the decision, tweeting: Can you imagine the outrage if a Conservative Prime Minister had appointed a donor to the civil service? One thing is for sure: accusations of cronyism will do little to help the public view of Sir Keir’s Labour Party. Rules for you, not for me

