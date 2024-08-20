Politics
Xi Jinping meets Vietnamese President To Lam in Beijing, calls for 'better management' of South China Sea disputes
Welcoming Lam for crucial talks, Xi stressed that at the critical stage of national development and revitalization, China and Vietnam should consolidate the development pattern featuring greater political mutual trust and better management and resolution of disputes.
Learn more
President Xi Jinping on Monday called for “better management” of disputes between China and Vietnam over their maritime disputes as he met with new Vietnamese leader To Lam in Beijing amid rising tensions in the disputed South China Sea.
Just two weeks ago, Lam took office as general secretary of the ruling Communist Party of Vietnam, a powerful position similar to that held by Xi, who heads the ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP) – the country's highest political post.
Lam succeeded Nguyen Phu Trong, who died last month after 13 years in office.
Welcoming Lam for crucial talks, Xi stressed that at the critical stage of national development and revitalization, China and Vietnam should consolidate the development pattern featuring higher political mutual trust, more solid security cooperation, deeper practical cooperation, stronger public support, closer multilateral coordination and cooperation, and better dispute management and resolution.
He welcomed Ms Lam's state visit to China, her first overseas trip after taking power.
Xi said Lams' gesture fully reflects the great importance the Vietnamese leader attaches to relations between the two communist parties and the two countries, as well as the high level and strategic nature of China-Vietnam relations.
He expressed his willingness to establish good working relations and personal friendship with Lam.
Xi said China regards Vietnam as a priority in its neighborhood diplomacy and supports Vietnam in upholding the leadership of the CPV, adopting a socialist path suited to its national conditions, and promoting the cause of reform, opening up and socialist modernization.
After their talks, the two leaders witnessed the signing of 14 agreements aimed at strengthening cooperation between the two countries.
Upon arriving in China, Lam said Vietnam places top priority on relations with Beijing.
Although led by fraternal communist parties, tensions remain between China and Vietnam over their competing territorial claims in the South China Sea.
Both countries claim the Paracel and Spratly Islands, and Vietnam has become more vocal over these disputes, moving closer to India, the United States and their allies.
To China's chagrin, Vietnam has also in recent years upgraded its ties with India, the United States and Japan to a comprehensive strategic partnership, the country's highest designation for a diplomatic relationship, in an apparent attempt to garner international support for itself in the event of a conflict with China.
The two countries fought a bitter war in 1979.
Lams' visit comes amid growing tensions between China and the Philippines, backed by the United States and Japan, over the South China Sea dispute.
China claims most of the South China Sea, while the Philippines, Malaysia, Vietnam, Brunei and Taiwan have opposing claims.
Xi Jinping told Lam that China is willing to maintain close strategic communication and high-level exchanges with Vietnam, firmly adhere to mutual support, actively explore ways to expand synergy between the Belt and Road Initiative and the Two Corridors and One Economic Circle strategy, accelerate the “hard connectivity” of railway, highway and port infrastructure, strengthen the “hard connectivity” of smart customs, and jointly build a safe and stable industrial and supply chain, the official Xinhua News Agency reported.
Lam, who arrived in the Chinese city of Guangzhou on August 18, said the older generations of leaders of the two parties and two countries have forged profound friendships and the Vietnamese people will never forget China's assistance to Vietnam's national liberation, independence and socialist construction.
He said his party and country have always regarded the development of relations with China as the top priority of their foreign policy and will strive to carry forward the tradition of bilateral friendship established by older generations of leaders of the two parties and two countries.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.firstpost.com/world/xi-meets-vietnams-to-lam-in-beijing-calls-for-better-management-of-differences-over-south-china-sea-13806203.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Xi Jinping meets Vietnamese President To Lam in Beijing, calls for 'better management' of South China Sea disputes
- Majority of Britons believe UK is heading in wrong direction
- Jokowi reshuffles cabinet two months before end of term DW 19.08.2024
- How and When to See the Rare Super Blue Moon
- After gold: A look at how some Olympic champions are welcomed home
- Van Jones: Kamala Harris 'set this country on fire'
- No, Taylor Swift Did Not Support Donald Trump. A Look Back at the Pop Star's Political History
- Trkiyes AK Party to Launch Workshop for New Constitution
- 2024 Preseason Coaches Poll: Field Hockey
- New Alzheimer's study finds where you live may affect your chances of diagnosis : NPR
- Indian President Modi to visit Ukraine on Friday, weeks after Russia trip | Russia-Ukraine War
- Former Minister of Law and Human Rights Yasonna Reports to Jokowi on Unfinished Duties