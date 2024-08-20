Xi Jinping meets Vietnamese President To Lam in Beijing, calls for 'better management' of South China Sea disputes

Welcoming Lam for crucial talks, Xi stressed that at the critical stage of national development and revitalization, China and Vietnam should consolidate the development pattern featuring greater political mutual trust and better management and resolution of disputes. Learn more

President Xi Jinping on Monday called for “better management” of disputes between China and Vietnam over their maritime disputes as he met with new Vietnamese leader To Lam in Beijing amid rising tensions in the disputed South China Sea.

Just two weeks ago, Lam took office as general secretary of the ruling Communist Party of Vietnam, a powerful position similar to that held by Xi, who heads the ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP) – the country's highest political post.

Lam succeeded Nguyen Phu Trong, who died last month after 13 years in office.

Welcoming Lam for crucial talks, Xi stressed that at the critical stage of national development and revitalization, China and Vietnam should consolidate the development pattern featuring higher political mutual trust, more solid security cooperation, deeper practical cooperation, stronger public support, closer multilateral coordination and cooperation, and better dispute management and resolution.

He welcomed Ms Lam's state visit to China, her first overseas trip after taking power.

Xi said Lams' gesture fully reflects the great importance the Vietnamese leader attaches to relations between the two communist parties and the two countries, as well as the high level and strategic nature of China-Vietnam relations.

He expressed his willingness to establish good working relations and personal friendship with Lam.

Xi said China regards Vietnam as a priority in its neighborhood diplomacy and supports Vietnam in upholding the leadership of the CPV, adopting a socialist path suited to its national conditions, and promoting the cause of reform, opening up and socialist modernization.

After their talks, the two leaders witnessed the signing of 14 agreements aimed at strengthening cooperation between the two countries.

Upon arriving in China, Lam said Vietnam places top priority on relations with Beijing.

Although led by fraternal communist parties, tensions remain between China and Vietnam over their competing territorial claims in the South China Sea.

Both countries claim the Paracel and Spratly Islands, and Vietnam has become more vocal over these disputes, moving closer to India, the United States and their allies.

To China's chagrin, Vietnam has also in recent years upgraded its ties with India, the United States and Japan to a comprehensive strategic partnership, the country's highest designation for a diplomatic relationship, in an apparent attempt to garner international support for itself in the event of a conflict with China.

The two countries fought a bitter war in 1979.

Lams' visit comes amid growing tensions between China and the Philippines, backed by the United States and Japan, over the South China Sea dispute.

China claims most of the South China Sea, while the Philippines, Malaysia, Vietnam, Brunei and Taiwan have opposing claims.

Xi Jinping told Lam that China is willing to maintain close strategic communication and high-level exchanges with Vietnam, firmly adhere to mutual support, actively explore ways to expand synergy between the Belt and Road Initiative and the Two Corridors and One Economic Circle strategy, accelerate the “hard connectivity” of railway, highway and port infrastructure, strengthen the “hard connectivity” of smart customs, and jointly build a safe and stable industrial and supply chain, the official Xinhua News Agency reported.

Lam, who arrived in the Chinese city of Guangzhou on August 18, said the older generations of leaders of the two parties and two countries have forged profound friendships and the Vietnamese people will never forget China's assistance to Vietnam's national liberation, independence and socialist construction.

He said his party and country have always regarded the development of relations with China as the top priority of their foreign policy and will strive to carry forward the tradition of bilateral friendship established by older generations of leaders of the two parties and two countries.