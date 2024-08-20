ISTANBUL, August 19, 2024 (ACN Newswire) – Turkey received $4.7 billion in foreign direct investment in the first six months of this year. The Netherlands, the United States, Germany, Ireland, Norway and the United Kingdom are the countries from which Turkey received the most investment capital. President of BankPozitif, Dr. Erkan Kork BankPozitif Chairman Dr. Erkan Kork stated that despite the global decline in foreign direct investment, Turkey has achieved better results: “Our country attracts significant investments from global players thanks to its entrepreneurial culture, young population and competitive products and services. Over the past 20 years, Turkey has become a country that attracts 1% of global investments every year. The goal is to increase this rate to 1.5% by working even harder. Turkey is not far from this goal thanks to the political stability brought by our President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the reforms implemented, infrastructure investments and investor-friendly policies. Under the vision and determined stance of our Minister of Treasury and Finance Mr. Mehmet Simsek, our country is on its way to becoming a center of international investments.” “It would not be surprising to hear about new investments” Noting that Turkey would reach a very different situation with price stability, Kork said, “Türkiye Cumhuriyet Merkez Bankas Governor Fatih Karahan and his team are working, so to speak, tirelessly day and night. The improvement in the current account balance is evident. Recently, with the increase in our reserves and the good measures taken, the Turkish lira has reached an attractive position. Achieving price stability opens the door to the process leading to financial stability. In a country where there is financial stability, the appetite for investment is high,” he said. “Large-scale investments will be made in the fintech sector” Dr. Erkan Kork stated that Turkey will continue to attract qualified investments, especially those focused on exporting goods and services, saying, “The total value of foreign direct investment flows to our country since 2002 has exceeded $268 billion. Investments received in the first six months of 2024 accounted for 28 percent of the current account deficit. This rate will increase further. Turkey, which is a production, logistics and management center for international investors, will continue to attract technological investments, especially in the fields of fintech and e-commerce. I believe that capital inflows will continue not only from Europe and the United States, but also from the Gulf countries,” Dr. Kork said. About BankPozitif Operating in the field of digital banking, BankPozitif is a financial institution based in Turkey that enables individuals and businesses to carry out their financial transactions quickly and efficiently through a single digital platform. The bank offers digital investment banking services with personalized financial solutions and innovative technologies for its customers. Source: BanquePositif [https://www.bankpozitif.com.tr] This press release is published via EuropeNewswire.Net (www.europenewswire.net) and distributed by EmailWire (www.emailwire.com) – the global newswire that provides press release distribution with guaranteed results™.

