



Christopher Harborne, a shareholder in Bitfinex and Tethers' parent company and a prominent right-wing supporter, paid for Nigel Farage to visit Donald Trump after the failed assassination attempt on the former president. This is according to the latest register of interests of the British Parliament, which details the financial interests of politicians in this country. It reveals that Farage's trip to the United States on July 17 cost $32,000 (about $41,500) and was financed by Harborne. As reported According to The Guardian, the trip was arranged for Farage to support a friend who was nearly killed and to represent Clacton on the international stage. However, judging by the lack of photos of Trump and Farage together, it seems It is likely that the newly elected MP I never really had the chance to meet the 2024 presidential candidate. Farage was also critical by X (formerly Twitter) users for the short time he spent in his constituency. Harborne's ties to cryptocurrencies and his big bets on the far right Harborne has previously donated to other party figures, giving $1.2 million ($1.55 million) to disgraced former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and $15 million ($18.3 million) to the British Conservative Party, the Brexit Party and Nigel Farage's Reform UK party. He is also a shareholder in Tether's parent company, Digfinex, and his son, William Harborne, is the founder of Rhino.fi, formerly Ethfinex, a sister company of Tether spun off from Bitfinex. In early 2019, Harborne was released on 70 million USDT under his other Thai name, Chakrit Sakunkrit. This year, he sued the Wall Street Journal for defamation over its article titled “The Crypto Firms Behind Tether Used Forged Documents and Shell Companies to Get Bank Accounts.” Read more: Nigel Farage made a milkshake while on tour with a dubious crypto ally Deposits also detail that George Cottrell, Farage's aide and a convicted felon who was caught agreeing to launder drugs funds, funded Farage's trip to the National Conservatism Conference in Brussels in April, to the tune of $9,250. Farage was also revealed to have done almost 1.2 million per year of right-wing television channel GB News, making him the highest-paid MP in the UK. Got a tip? Send us an email or ProtonMail. For more up-to-date information, follow us on X, Instagram, Blue skyAnd Google Newsor subscribe to our YouTube channel.

