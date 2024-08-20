Donald Trump says Kamala Harris' nomination is 'not fair'





Former President Donald Trump has denounced Vice President Kamala Harris' nomination as the Democratic presidential nominee as “unfair,” escalating his rhetoric as new polls show Harris gaining substantial ground in key swing states.

In a fiery statement on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump accused the Democratic Party of staging “the first coup in American history.”

Her outburst comes a day after President Joe Biden unexpectedly withdrew from the 2024 Democratic primary race, clearing the way for Harris to become the Democratic nominee.

Trump says he now faces the unprecedented challenge of competing against two candidates: “Crooked Joe Biden” and Harris, whom he has called a “radical left-wing Marxist” and a “comrade.”

“It’s not fair, it may even be another form of election interference,” Mr Trump said, echoing his long-standing accusations of irregularities in the US electoral process. He then expressed particular frustration at the sudden change in his opponent, suggesting that Democrats had orchestrated Biden’s withdrawal to improve their chances.

Harris is currently on the campaign trail and is headed to Chicago for the Democratic National Convention (DNC), where she is expected to accept her party's nomination for president.

Newsweek reached out to the Trump campaign, as well as Harris' spokesperson, by email Monday for comment.

Trump nonetheless expressed confidence in his ability to defeat Harris, saying: “The good news is she should be easier to beat than Crooked Joe, because the United States will never allow itself to become a communist country.”

Trump’s comments come as a new poll by Focaldata for Semafor shows Harris leading in three key states. The poll, conducted between August 6 and 16 among 4,854 likely voters in seven competitive states, found Harris leading Trump by more than the margin of error in Michigan (51 percent to 44 percent), Wisconsin (50 percent to 44 percent) and Nevada (48 percent to 44 percent).

The poll also shows Harris holding narrow leads within the margin of error in Pennsylvania (48% to 47%) and North Carolina (47% to 46%). Trump maintains a lead beyond the margin of error only in Georgia (49% to 45%) and a narrow lead in Arizona (46% to 45%).

The results represent a significant shift from previous polls that showed Trump leading in all seven key states over President Joe Biden before he dropped out of the race. James Kanagasooriam, Focaldata’s chief researcher, told Semafor: “The dynamics of the race have been completely upended,” adding: “No one looks to have won Pennsylvania – and if they do, we’re heading into an election of great uncertainty on Election Day.”

Trump’s campaign, however, remains skeptical of the polling results. In a recent interview on Fox News, Trump’s running mate, Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance, questioned the accuracy of the polls, saying, “First of all, polls tend to dramatically overestimate Democrats. We certainly saw that in the polls in the summer of 2020 and the summer of 2016, and of course, a lot of those polls were wrong on Election Day.”

As the political landscape shifts, the Democratic Party is preparing for its nominating convention in Chicago, united behind Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz. The convention comes amid growing enthusiasm for Harris' candidacy, reflected in massive fundraising and rising poll numbers.

Surprisingly, several prominent Republican figures are expected to attend the DNC to lend their support to Harris’ presidential bid. Adam Kinzinger, who served in Illinois’ 16th Congressional District from 2010 to January 2023, is expected to speak Thursday, the same night Harris delivers her keynote address.

Kinzinger, a longtime Trump critic, voted to impeach the former president for “incitement of insurrection” after the Jan. 6 attacks. Last month, Kinzinger wrote that Trump had turned the Republican Party into a “cult of personality.”

Ana Navarro, a Republican strategist and co-host of ABC’s The View, will host Tuesday night’s events. Navarro, a frequent critic of Trump in recent years, explained her support for Harris on Instagram, citing her personal journey as a refugee who found freedom and opportunity in America.

“I am a little refugee girl who fled communism, who fled Nicaragua at the age of eight, who found freedom, who found opportunity, who found a home in America, and for me to have the chance to stand on this stage and help my daughter, Kamala, make history and become the Democratic nominee, it’s just a breathtaking moment,” Navarro said.

Kinzinger and Navarro's appearances at the DNC follow support from other Republican colleagues, including former Republican Congresswoman Barbara Comstock.

These GOP endorsements align with the Harris campaign's recently announced “Republicans for Harris” platform, which aims to reach Republican voters who “reject the chaos, division and violence of Donald Trump and his Project 2025 agenda.”

