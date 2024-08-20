Donald Trump claims America is in decline. He couldn't be more wrong.





This is an excerpt adapted from the August 19 episode of “Morning Joe.”

On Saturday, at a rally in Pennsylvania, Donald Trump once again called the United States a nation in decline.

For all the Republicans who would like to follow in Trump's footsteps, let me give you some facts: America is a great nation, and the overwhelming majority of Americans, those who will vote for or against you this fall, agree with me.

It is a strange form of patriotism to say that America is great only if there is one leader in power, and that if that leader is not in power, then America is in decline.

Over the years, we have fed and liberated more people than any other country on the planet. Our economy is stronger than the rest of the world. The Dow is higher than ever, much higher than when Trump was president.

Trump likes to say, “Drill, baby, drill,” and while some Democrats don't like that, if you look at the United States and its oil production, we produced more oil last year than any other country in history.

We are also the greatest military power in the world. Even our enemies understand that we are not a nation in decline. Trump always talks about Russian President Vladimir Putin and what a great leader he is. But the fact is that Texas has a higher GDP than all of Russia.

Culturally, the United States also has an influence on soft power. Just look at Taylor Swift traveling through Europe and the economic boom that represents for these countries.

It’s exhausting to hear Trump and other Republicans say that we are a country in decline. That’s not true. America is stronger than it’s ever been. I challenge Trump to find one indicator that would suggest that we are a nation in decline.

It's a strange form of patriotism to say that America is only great if there is one leader in power, and if that leader is not in power, America is in decline. But that's what's happening on their side.

Joe Scarborough

Allison Detzel contributed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.msnbc.com/morning-joe/morning-joe/donald-trump-america-decline-republicans-rcna167237 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos