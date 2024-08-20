Nantwich Paralympian Andy Small to be Paris torchbearer

Nantwich Paralympic star Andy Small is among those chosen to be a torchbearer ahead of the Paris Paralympic Games which begin next week.

Ten 'inspirational people' have been selected to carry the torch from the UK, from the Channel Tunnel in Kent to the handover point in Paris.

For Andy, 31, who won gold in his wheelchair race in Tokyo, the honour will soften the blow of not being able to compete.

He was told in November 2021, just 10 weeks after winning gold in Tokyo, that his event was not on the Parish 2024 schedule.

The affected athletes appealed to British Athletics, the government, the House of Lords and local MPs, but the decision was upheld.

Andy's father Steve said: “Shortly after returning home, when then Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised increased funding for Paralympic athletics, Andy was informed that his podium funding, agreed only weeks earlier, would be terminated.

“Eventually the impact of the decision to remove his event caught up with him and he was devastated to not be allowed to compete at the 2024 Games and defend his title, and to learn in a last-minute phone call that he would not be taken to the 2023 World Championships due to the global impact of the event being removed.

“Andy kept a dignified silence about the whole situation, even though it initially had an impact on his well-being.”

But Andy, who was born with cerebral palsy, has found a positive approach to life by dedicating himself to writing a new book and continuing to exercise.

Steve added: “There is hope that with the changes in personnel, positions and direction in world sport, those making decisions will return to the inclusive goals of previous Paralympic events and reinstate its event, among others, for the 2028 Games in Los Angeles.

“As the Games approached, many people asked Andy if he was going – especially locally – and when they could watch him race.

“When we tell them he won't be there to compete, their reactions include a mixture of disappointment and disbelief.

“Andy now looks to the future, hopefully as a published author, and hopefully also having the opportunity to compete at the highest level again.

“His selection as an inspirational figure to take part in the historic torch-carrying event and his appointment to work with Team GB in Paris in an international relations role has given him a link to the current Games.

“He will be extremely proud to be an ambassador for his sport, chosen to be an inspiration to others, and to be entrusted with the honour of carrying the torch in collaboration.”

Coincidentally, his first novel tells the story of a young disabled person who finds an outlet in sports, a novel he called “Candlelight Torch.”

He is currently in talks with the Arts Council about how to progress it to publication.

Andy weighed just 1 pound, 6 ounces at birth and was given only a 5 percent chance of survival.

But the wheelchair sprinter overcame those obstacles to reach the podium at the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games, the 2017 and 2019 World Championships and Tokyo 2021.

He is a member of the Stockport Harriers wheelchair racing group and Team Great Britain.

He was recently honoured with an MBE for his services to disability sport and athletics by King Charles III at Windsor Castle after being named in the Queen's New Year Honours List in January 2022.

The Paris Paralympic Games will take place from August 28 to September 8.