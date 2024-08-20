Turkish Ambassador Says Israel, US Should Be Brought to Their Knees; Ankara Has No Objections to Iran's Harsh Retaliation

Levent Kenez/Stockholm

Exclusively interview Turkey's ambassador to Iran told Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency, which is affiliated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), that Ankara cannot dictate how Iran should retaliate against Israel following the assassination of Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran. However, he stressed that the real answer lies in regional countries coming together to provide a collective response that would bring Israel and the United States to their knees.

Speaking about the assassination, Turkish Ambassador to Iran Hicabi Krlang said Turkey had no advice to give Iran regarding its planned retaliation against Israel, which Iran has accused of being responsible for the assassination. He added that there was no proposal from Turkey or other countries suggesting restraint, such as “be calm, be patient, avoid a military response, don’t respond too violently.”

“Iran will make its own decision, that is clear. It also seems determined, but we do not know what its response will be. Time will tell. It is also uncertain whether there will be a military response. What is clear is that the most effective response should be the one that will force these aggressor countries to back down and get on their knees,” he added.

Ambassador's reference to aggressor countries clearly Israel and the United States, as well as their allies, are concerned. Krlang also stressed that the events that followed Haniyeh's assassination are not only Iran's responsibility, but involve all countries in the region. He wondered whether those who welcomed Haniyeh or claimed to support the Palestinian cause would not bear any responsibility.

“Of course, I want patience. Iran will make its decision firmly and patiently, and perhaps it will make the best decision. We cannot know. We can only respect it,” he said.

The ambassador also said that the lack of power to counter Israel due to the political systems of Islamic countries is not a positive sign. He noted that although Iran and Turkey are making significant efforts, Iran is currently leading the efforts to counter Israel. However, Iran must also take into account and exercise caution regarding its own borders, resources and territorial integrity.

He stressed that the responsibility should not lie solely with Iran, and that Turkey should not react while other Islamic countries remain silent. “We must view this situation as we would the Mongol invasions,” he said.

Krlang, appointed ambassador by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on February 23, 2023, had no previous experience in diplomacy. Before After his appointment, he was a professor at Ankara University. Krlang was a member of the Children's Advisory and Publication Council of the Ministry of Education and a member of the Scientific Council of the Turkish Language Association. He was the chairman of the Turkish Writers' Union for two terms. In addition, he was a founding member and board member of the Mevlana Studies Association. Krlang also published books and articles in Farsi.

There has recently been a significant decrease in the number of career ambassadors in the Turkish Foreign Ministry due to political appointments.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, after meeting with his Egyptian counterpart Badr Abdelatty in Cairo on August 5, condemned the current trend of regional conflict. He said that with the recent assassination of the Hamas leader, there is once again a call for restraint. This trend is no longer tenable. It is no longer acceptable for the United States to tone down all of Israel's bad actions. [of Israel] The leash must be held firmly. The region can no longer tolerate further Israeli provocations.

President Erdogan has described Hamas as resistance fighters, comparing them to the Kuvay-i Milliye (Turkish National Forces).an irregular militia which played a crucial role in Turkey's War of Independence after World War I.

I say it here very clearly and explicitly. During the national struggle [for independence] In Türkiye, what Kuvay-i Milliye was for Turkey, Hamas is for Turkey Exactly the same thing. We are aware, of course, that there is a price to pay for saying this. We know what is it It is difficult to tell the truth in such a time. But let the whole world know it. this and understand itErdogan said on April 17.

Erdogan has gone so far as to threaten Israel with military action on behalf of Hamas. On July 31, at a meeting of his party in his hometown of Rize, he said: “Just as we entered Karabakh, just as we entered Libya, we must do the same with Israel.” Nothing stops him us. We just You have to be strong to get through this stage.

Last week, Nordic Monitor published a report stating that Turkey’s national weather agency, the General Directorate of Meteorology (MGM), has provided Iran with sophisticated weather data that could be used in military operations. This poses a significant threat given Iran’s notorious support for international terrorism.

Interestingly, the same data was also provided to NATO allies Germany, the UK, and Italy, as well as NATO’s European Command (SHAPE), all of which have the same level of access to MGM’s servers as Iran. The Turkish Armed Forces also share this access.

The report, titled “Strategic Plan 2024-2028,” noted that despite the different demands of civilian and military customers, MGM provided the same data to all. It identified this risk as needing to be addressed, but did not specify the measures required to correct it.