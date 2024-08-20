PM Modi in Ukraine on August 23, to hold talks with Zelensky | India News





Barely six weeks after his visit to Russia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to travel to the Ukrainian capital kyiv on August 23 — his first since the start of the war — and hold talks with President Volodymyr Zelensky.

While New Delhi is willing to help find a peaceful solution to the conflict, India believes that a “mutually acceptable negotiated settlement” is the only solution, external affairs ministry officials said on Monday.

Before visiting Ukraine, the Indian Prime Minister will visit Poland on August 21-22, which will be the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Poland in 45 years. He will then travel to Ukraine, “the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Ukraine since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries in 1992,” according to a MEA statement. The Ukraine conflict will be part of the discussions, MEA Secretary (West) Tanmaya Lal said, adding that India has always called for diplomacy and dialogue to resolve the conflict. “A lasting peace can only be achieved through options that are acceptable to both sides. And that can only be a negotiated settlement,” he said. The MEA statement said the prime ministers' engagements in kyiv will cover a range of aspects of bilateral relations, including political, trade, economic, investment, education, cultural, people-to-people exchanges, humanitarian assistance and others. He will also interact with the Indian community, especially students, during his visit. In this regard, the MEA highlighted how Poland helped India evacuate its students from Ukraine after the outbreak of the conflict in 2022. The Ukrainian President's Office also issued a statement on Modi's visit on August 23, which coincides with the National Flag Day of Ukraine. “This is the first visit of an Indian Prime Minister to Ukraine in the history of our bilateral relations,” he said. Talks will be held to discuss issues of bilateral and mutual cooperation. It is also expected that a number of documents between Ukraine and India will be signed. New Delhi is presenting the visit as a continuation of several meetings between Modi and Zelensky in the recent past, the most recent being in June this year on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Puglia, Italy. Modi's visit to Moscow on July 8 and his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin drew criticism from Zelensky and, subsequently, the United States. Modi has kept his lines of communication open with Putin and Zelensky, and told Putin in Moscow that the battlefield was not the place for a solution. Officials say India will continue to maintain this position and convey this message to kyiv. Responding to a question, Lal said India has independent ties with Russia and Ukraine. “It is not a zero-sum game…these are independent and broad ties,” he said. “This is an important visit which is expected to catalyse our ties across a range of sectors.” Zelensky had also expressed great disappointment at the embrace between Modi and Putin in Moscow, calling it a devastating blow to peace efforts. Referring to an attack in which a Russian missile struck a children's hospital and killed 37 people, including three children, and injured 170 people, including 13 children, Zelensky had posted on X: “It is a huge disappointment and a devastating blow to peace efforts to see the leader of the world's largest democracy embrace the world's bloodiest criminal in Moscow on such a day.” The US State Department spokesperson also expressed concerns over India's relations with Russia. Modi has met Zelenskyy three times since the start of the war between Russia and Ukraine in February 2022. India has sought to maintain a diplomatic balance between Russia and Ukraine in the aftermath of the conflict. While India has not explicitly condemned the Russian invasion, it has called for an international investigation into the Bucha massacre and expressed concern over nuclear threats made by Russian leaders. At the UN Security Council, India has taken a nuanced position and abstained from voting against Russia on several resolutions. Modi had told Putin in September 2022 that we were not in the era of war, a formulation that found echoes in the statement of the G20 summit in Bali in November 2022. Meanwhile, since the outbreak of the war, India has sent at least 15 consignments of humanitarian aid including medicines, medical supplies, blankets and tents.

