Trump Posts Fake News About AI Implying Support For Taylor Swift | Donald Trump News





The Republican presidential candidate has posted a series of AI-generated content in recent days.

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has released fake images suggesting that pop star Taylor Swift and her legion of fans are supporting him in the upcoming US election.

Trump posted the images, all of which appear to be AI-generated deepfakes taken from right-wing social media accounts with a history of sharing false information, along with a message that I agree!

One photo showed smiling Swift fans, known as Swifties, wearing T-shirts that read: Swifties for Trump. Another showed Swift dressed as Uncle Sam, a character from a World War I U.S. Army recruiting poster, urging people to vote for Trump.

A third featured a fake headline, tagged satire, suggesting Swift's fans turned to Trump after one of the singer's concerts was canceled in the Austrian capital Vienna earlier this month amid attacks by hardliners.

Swift, who has not publicly endorsed a presidential candidate for the November election, endorsed the Democratic Party in 2020. She also publicly criticized Trump during his presidency amid nationwide protests following the police killing of George Floyd.

After stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism throughout your presidency, do you have the nerve to feign moral supremacy before threatening violence? she posted on X, then known as Twitter, in 2020. We will oust you in November.

Swift has yet to respond to Trump's post. The images are the latest in a series of AI-generated images Trump has posted in recent days as the presidential candidate, known for spreading falsehoods, further muddies the waters in an already tense presidential campaign.

On Sunday, he shared an AI-generated image depicting presidential candidate Kamala Harris speaking at a communist rally at the Democratic National Convention, which is being held in Chicago this week.

pic.twitter.com/H0ExcNXBdl

Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 18, 2024

Trump also shared a deepfake video of himself dancing to the Bee Gees song “Stayin Alive” with billionaire Elon Musk. X owner Elon Musk has supported Trump, having a two-hour conversation with him on the platform last week.

Last week, Trump also falsely claimed that a real photo showing thousands of supporters attending a campaign rally held by Harris and running mate Tim Walz at a Detroit aircraft hangar was generated by AI.

Did anyone notice that Kamala CHEATED at the airport? Trump posted on his social media platform, Truth Social. There was no one on the plane, and she made it seem like it, and showed a massive crowd of so-called followers, BUT THEY DIDN'T EXIST!

