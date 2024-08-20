In an attempt to woo female voters, Trump shares blatantly racist message about monsters





This is a sort of quick follow-up to a post from last week, when I wrote that Donald Trump's campaign is relying on racist and xenophobic allegations that read like campaign materials from the early 20th century.

Trump gave us another example on Sunday, when he shared a video on social media showing dark-skinned people walking in a line. The accompanying text read: “If you’re a woman, you can either vote for Trump or wait for one of these monsters to come after you or your daughter.”

This was pure racism, of the “Birth of a Nation” variety, promoted by the standard-bearer of the Republican Party.

The Trump campaign is maniacally focused on anti-immigrant fearmongering, so just like with this post, the message here seems pretty clear, right? In essence: Women, fear dark-skinned people, not old white men who want to control your body (and your daughters) and keep you in abusive marriages.

And while I don't intend to report on every racist thing Trump does or says, partly because neither you nor I have the time, I do want to make three observations:

First, the mass racism promoted within the Republican Party is remarkable. Trump and his associates regularly spew the kind of racism that got Rep. Steve King, an Iowa Republican, lambasted and ousted from Congress years ago. Second, the Trump-Vance campaign clearly still lacks a coherent message to appeal to women. When asked recently by Fox News’ Laura Ingraham about his message to black women, Trump gave a very telling answer in that it was essentially “Beware of immigrants.” One could argue that this is his entire policy platform, but to me, this contemptible shared message, coupled with Trump’s Ingraham interview and J.D. Vance’s apparent ability to offend women with every statement, proves that the Trump team lacks any tactics other than fear mongering in its efforts to appeal to women. And finally, I’m a little torn on whether Truth Social is a boon for Trump or a waste. On the one hand, it seems like a huge waste of money and an embarrassing vanity project. On the other hand, Trump posts a lot of extreme content that goes largely unnoticed. So I’m going to do my best to be selective with all of you and only share things he posts when I feel I can use them to make broader points.

